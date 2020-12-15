As one of only three McDonald’s All-Americans to ever play for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team, and coming off a season in which he led the Mountaineers in points (11.2) and rebounds (9.3) per game in earning second-team All-Big 12 Conference honors, expectations were high for forward Oscar Tshiebwe this year in his sophomore season.
But so far the season has been hit and miss for the 6-foot-9 big man, and the misses, which have mostly seemed to come in close proximity to the rim, have been frustrating for all involved.
However, perhaps Sunday’s performance in an 87-71 win over then-No. 19 Richmond was a sign that things have started to turn in the right direction for Tshiebwe. Sure, 12 points and five rebounds would seem like a modest day for a player that was just short of averaging a double-double a year ago, but Tshiebwe was 6 for 8 from the floor and played 24 stress-free minutes in terms of foul trouble.
Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins certainly thinks that better days are just ahead.
“I expect to see a lot more from Oscar,” Huggins said. “Oscar is a talented guy. He’s getting better. He’s starting to become more and more and more the old Oscar, but no, I expect more from Oscar. A lot more, actually.”
Tshiebwe’s productive day against the Spiders came on the heels of a scoreless performance against North Texas that saw him go 0 for 5 from the floor in just 14 minutes. It was a bit of a culmination of many of the issues that have plagued him throughout the season — missed close shots, an occasional lack of hustle and the inability to stay on the floor, whether due to fouls or a displeased Huggins.
After the game, as Zoom conferences were taking place with the media, Tshiebwe came back to the floor and sat next to assistant coach Erik Martin, where a lengthy conversation ensued.
“I like Coach Martin,” Tshiebwe said. “After the North Texas game, he waited for me and we had a talk. He said, ‘The game of basketball, don’t worry about how you’re playing, just play hard and you’ve got to have fun. Don’t think about the game we just played, because we’re never going to get it back. You’ve got to think about the next game and how you’re going to dominate. Just be you and have fun. Go out there and play your game and dominate.’ That’s the talk we had.”
Maybe Sunday’s performance was a bit shy of dominant, but it certainly was a leap in the right direction. The offensive production was one thing, but Tshiebwe’s defensive intensity and discipline were both evident from the tip as he picked up just one foul in 24 minutes while providing a formidable presence on the interior.
“That feels great, because when I’m in foul trouble a little bit I play with a little bit of worries in my head,” Tshiebwe said. “That’s not good. That’s not helping the team. It is good to stay away from foul trouble and I can play hard the entire time. I’m not thinking about picking up another foul.”
It’s hard to overstate the difference a locked-in Tshiebwe could make for the No. 8 Mountaineers (6-1) in all aspects of the game. Tshiebwe led the Big 12 a year ago in offensive rebounds (4.1 per game) and shot 55.2% from the floor (50% this season). For all of those things, he was named to the preseason All-Big 12 first team.
But Tshiebwe returning to form would also alleviate pressure from some of his teammates, primarily fellow forward Derek Culver, who’s averaging 13.9 points and 10.7 rebounds. Culver is a physical player, and in averaging 27.1 minutes per game, often with Tshiebwe off the floor in foul trouble, the early season has been a physical and mental grind.
However, in the wake of Friday’s win over the Mean Green, it was Culver who forecast that better days were coming for Tshiebwe soon. And if Sunday was a precursor, it could be an important step between West Virginia being very good and elite.
“Oscar is going to be Oscar, what you guys are seeing right now, don’t get accustomed to seeing this,” Culver said. “This is just something that he’s going through, just a little spell, a little funk that he’s missing certain shots. I’ve been through it. Everybody who’s touched a basketball who’s played at a high level has been through it. Oscar is not — if you think this is Oscar that you’re seeing out there, no, it’s not. Whatever he’s going through right now it’s going to pass pretty soon.”