West Virginia University’s men's basketball home opener against Robert Morris scheduled for Wednesday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown has been canceled "due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Robert Morris program," WVU announced in a statement late Tuesday night.

The No. 11 Mountaineers (4-1) are coming off an 80-71 win at Georgetown and are next scheduled to take on No. 19 Richmond at 1 p.m. Sunday in Morgantown, with the game airing on ESPN.

No comments from the athletic department or coaching staff were provided.