West Virginia added a second member to its men’s basketball recruiting class Friday as coach Bob Huggins announced the signing of Kobe Johnson to a national letter of intent for the 2021-22 academic year.
Johnson is a 6-foot-4, 207-pound combo guard from Canton, Ohio, where he is in his senior year at Canton McKinley High, playing for coach Andy Vlajkovich. He has a wingspan of nearly 7 feet.
“Kobe comes from one of the storied programs in Ohio,” Huggins said. “He is an outstanding defender with exceptional quickness and length. Kobe is well-coached by Andy Vlajkovich, who also coached Derek Culver at Warren G. Harding High. Kobe will be an outstanding contributor to our perimeter play.”
Last season, Johnson was the only junior named to the Division I All-Ohio First Team by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Johnson shot 49.0 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 79.4 percent from the foul line.
Johnson helped lead Canton McKinley to its first district title since 2016. He was named the Northeast Inland Division I Player of the Year and Repository Stark County Player of the Year.
Johnson, who played for All-Ohio Red in AAU basketball, ranks sixth in McKinley High history with 1,069 points.
Johnson is the second recruit to sign with WVU during the early-signing period. Huggins previously announced the signing of Seth Wilson, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Lorain, Ohio.