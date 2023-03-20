Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

NCAA Maryland W Virginia Basketball

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins reacts to a call in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Maryland won 67-65. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said Monday he has not yet had an end-of-season meeting with men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins to discuss his future with the program.

Huggins signed a contract extension in August 2021 that kept him as the Mountaineers’ coach through the 2023-24 season, with the option to continue to coach or extend his relationship with WVU to June 30, 2027.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

