MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said Monday he has not yet had an end-of-season meeting with men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins to discuss his future with the program.
Huggins signed a contract extension in August 2021 that kept him as the Mountaineers’ coach through the 2023-24 season, with the option to continue to coach or extend his relationship with WVU to June 30, 2027.
The extension came with emeritus status for Huggins within WVU's athletic department when his time as coach ends, and he could defer his term of emeritus status should he choose to keep coaching beyond the 2023-24 season with a decision made between himself and the athletic director by May 1 of each year starting in 2023. His emeritus status would continue for not less than two fiscal years through at least June 30, 2027. If Huggins continues to coach beyond June 30, 2027, he will have a minimum of two fiscal years of emeritus status.
“Coach Huggins obviously has had such a rich tradition here and in his career. He’s a Hall of Famer,” Baker said Monday in a news conference at the Milan Puskar Center, in which he mainly discussed the search for WVU’s next women’s basketball coach. “He and I will sit down and talk about what it looks like, but I certainly have enjoyed working with him.”
With the extension, Huggins received a salary of $4,150,000 in each of his remaining seasons as coach -- $250,000 in base pay and the remainder in supplemental pay -- all from revenue generated by the athletic department. Huggins also is eligible to receive annual performance incentives, if met. His base salary in the emeritus status will be $50,000 per year plus deferred compensation from the previous employment agreement.
A down 2021-22 season in which WVU went 16-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament followed by early struggles this season in Big 12 play left some fans calling for Huggins’ time as coach to come to an end.
The Mountaineers, against a schedule rated as one of the toughest in the country, rallied late with wins in three of their final four regular-season games to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament. WVU also picked up a first-round Big 12 Tournament win over Texas Tech in Kansas City, Missouri.
WVU’s season ultimately came to a close Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 67-65 loss to Maryland at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Mountaineers finished 19-15 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 regular-season play.
“We haven’t had our end-of-the-year meeting yet. We’re going to try and sit down sometime towards the end of the week," Baker said. "Obviously we finished strong. I said this consistently throughout the year -- I know the win total wasn’t where he would like for it to be, or even our fans would like for it to be, but I felt like all year we were a top-30ish team and the metrics proved that out. Those metrics are not subjective. They’re objective. I was really happy with the way it finished.
“I think he did a really nice job getting this team to respond when in midseason things didn’t look as good. It’s a different world coaching today with the portal, and you’ve got a lot of kids coming in late and you’re trying to get them to gel as a team and they haven’t battled through adversity together, and maybe it’s harder to get them to get to that place where they pull for the greater good instead of individually because they’re coming in not knowing any of their teammates. I think he and his coaches did a really good job pulling them together.”
With Jim Boeheim’s retirement earlier this month, Huggins became the winningest active Division I men’s basketball coach. He’s third all-time, behind former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Boeheim, whose teams both won more than 1,000 games.
Huggins is one of two coaches to win 300 games at two different D-I schools, and he’s second all-time in wins at WVU behind Gale Catlett.
Thursday marked Huggins’ 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 11th win the Mountaineers.
Huggins was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September.
He said after the loss to Maryland that he hadn’t thought much about his future in coaching, and was instead locked in on trying to get his team to the NCAA Tournament the last several months.
“I don't know. It's like anything else, you know? You’ve probably got people who enjoy reading what you write, and there's people who say, I wouldn't read a damn thing he writes. I got the same situation going on,” Huggins said. “I got people who think I should stay on for quite a while, and there's people probably thinking I ought to pack it in and let some young kid come in and screw it up.”
Baker also pointed to one of the best seasons of attendance at the WVU Coliseum this season. The Mountaineers averaged 12,003 for home games, which was fourth in the Big 12 behind Kansas, Iowa State and Texas Tech. The Coliseum has a listed capacity of 14,000, while Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse seats 16,300, Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum holds 14,356 and Texas Tech’s United Supermarkets Arena has a capacity of 15,098.
It marked the fourth time in the 53-year history of the Coliseum that WVU has averaged more than 12,000 fans. The prior three were also under Huggins in 2010, 2018 and 2020.
“I’m looking forward to sitting down and talking about what he’s thinking and his assessment of the season, but I definitely am proud of what the team was able to accomplish,” Baker said. “Wish we could’ve won a game or two in the postseason. I know he does as well. But that doesn’t take away from the accomplishments that the team had.”