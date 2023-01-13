Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins still has faith his team will finish the season strong, despite an 0-4 start to Big 12 Conference play.

The Mountaineers will next hit the road to face Oklahoma at noon ET Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

