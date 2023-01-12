Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big Apple Basketball Challenge
Wings Academy's Jose Perez #15 in action against Iona Prep during a high school basketball game in the Big Apple Basketball Challenge on Sunday, December 6, 2015 in Manhattan, NY. Iona Prep won. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

 Gregory Payan

MORGANTOWN - The reasons behind the denial of the appeal for the waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia guard Jose Perez by the NCAA on Wednesday before the team’s 83-78 loss to Baylor remain a mystery, according to coach Bob Huggins.

He didn’t hold back when talking about the sport’s governing body after the game.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.