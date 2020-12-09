A sudden and unexpected week off affords the opportunity to reflect a bit, even if the men’s basketball season is in its early stages.
That’s the case for West Virginia after its scheduled game against Robert Morris on Wednesday was wiped out due to COVID-19 protocols within the RMU program.
For the No. 11 Mountaineers (4-1), it will be exactly one week between an 80-71 win at Georgetown last Sunday and a scheduled nonconference showdown with No. 19 Richmond at 1 p.m. Sunday in Morgantown.
The results have been good enough for WVU, with its lone loss coming by five points to No. 1 Gonzaga on a neutral floor. All four wins have come away from the friendly confines of the Coliseum, including victories over South Dakota State, VCU and Western Kentucky in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The three aforementioned mid-majors are all 3-2, with second losses coming to St. Mary’s, Penn State and Louisville.
The wins and losses are one thing, but with conference play opening against Iowa State next Friday, the schedule is about to ramp up for good, and any weaknesses are sure to be exposed. WVU coach Bob Huggins certainly believes his team has a few, and there are concerns moving forward.
“I think we’ve got a long ways to go in certain areas,” Huggins said. “I think we’ve gotten better in some areas, but in other areas I don’t think we’ve improved as much as I would like to see us improve, particularly at the defensive end. We haven’t shot it very well, but we’ve had pretty good shots. We’ve had block/charge situations that didn’t go our way, we’ve had some other things that just didn’t go our way and that happens a lot. It’s a hard game to officiate. But I think defensively, we’re not nearly as good as we hoped we would be.”
Comparing numbers in terms of national statistical rankings can be a bit misleading at this point. While West Virginia has gotten five games in already, there are still several teams that haven’t played at all and even more have played just one or two games.
But for what it’s worth, WVU has allowed 71.8 points per game this season, and that ranks just 175th out of the 302 teams that have played at least once. Opponents are shooting 42.63 percent from the floor (167th), the Mountaineers are forcing just 13 turnovers per game (204th) and are producing just 5.6 steals per game (223rd).
In fairness, this edition of the Mountaineers isn’t the full-court pressing buzz saw of years past. The personnel aren’t the same, the defensive schematics aren’t the same and, understandably, the turnover and steal numbers aren’t the same.
More concerning than pressure for Huggins has been his team’s relative inability to work around ball screens. Though he said his team did a better job in the first half against Georgetown, it’s still an issue that remains in flux, largely depending on how games are officiated.
“I’ve got to figure out what they’re going to call and what they’re not going to call, that’s the biggest thing,” Huggins said. “I thought what we did early was really good, and then, as they continued to change their pick-and-roll situation, we didn’t do ... we couldn’t do the things we set out to do. There’s a couple of things we can do to make it better.”
Offensively, WVU has been a little better, averaging 77.8 points (108th). But it hasn’t been because the Mountaineers have shot well. In fact, WVU is 239th in the country in field goal percentage at 40.37. To make up for that, West Virginia is averaging 15.6 offensive rebounds per contest, 11th in the country.
But bad shooting hasn’t necessarily stemmed from bad shots.
“I think we’ve had really good shots, we just have not made shots on a consistent a basis as we thought going into this season that we would,” Huggins said. “But we’re used to it, that’s the good thing. We’re used to missing shots and we have guys that can get second shots for us.”
All teams have felt the squeeze of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included no exhibition games or closed scrimmages. Huggins said those are vital to learning personnel and figuring out what players can and will do in game situations.
So even five games in, more than most of the rest of the country, the Mountaineers are still very much figuring things — and themselves — out.
“We didn’t have a closed scrimmage, we didn’t have an exhibition, and the beauty of those is I can play guys that haven’t played that much in these five games,” Huggins said. “They haven’t played a lot or hardly at all, where in an exhibition or closed scrimmage you can play those guys a lot and see what they’re going to give you. We’ve got some guys that haven’t been in a game yet so it’s hard to tell how they’re going to react when they do get in the game.”