MORGANTOWN — Former West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins had his team in the news for much of the summer, and not for good reason.
After controversy in May when Huggins made derogatory comments about gay people and Catholics and a June arrest for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh, Huggins submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker.
So, regarding the nature of the exit of the Hall of Fame coach, does the school have intentions to honor the man many consider a hometown hero?
“Absolutely,” Baker said Monday during the news conference to introduce Josh Eilert as the interim coach for the 2023-24 season. “We haven’t probably gotten far enough along to discuss the particulars of that, but we have already talked about ways we could potentially have him back to honor him at some point.
“Undoubtedly that will happen. I think that will be a time of celebrating a legacy and remembering the good times.”
Huggins is a Morgantown native who played at WVU from 1974-77 and returned to be the Mountaineers’ coach in 2007. He was the winningest active Division I coach at the time of his resignation with a 935-414 record in 41 seasons, which included stints at Walsh College, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and WVU.
He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.
At WVU, Huggins led the Mountaineers to 345 wins, the 2010 Big East championship and NCAA Final Four, 11 NCAA tournament appearances and five Sweet 16s.
“I know he’s got an extreme amount of remorse for what happened in the last month, and he owns those mistakes, and we’re going to move on,” said Eilert, who began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Huggins at Kansas State and has been at WVU since Huggins’ arrival in 2007.
“There’ll be a time we really take his legacy and his, what, 16 years here. And we’ll really celebrate that. He’s been a huge influential part of my life, and that’s not going to change.”
Huggins faced a salary reduction of $1 million, a three-game suspension and sensitivity training after the May interview on Cincinnati radio station WLW’s “The Bill Cunningham Show.” The money from the salary reduction was going to directly support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, the Carruth Center and other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities.
WVU said in the release announcing Huggins’ punishment that it will seek input from those organizations on how best to use the funds, and Baker said Monday “it’ll be our intention to honor that” when asked if the donation was still going to be made.
Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on the night of June 16 and submitted his resignation a day later. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Baker said he met with Huggins the day after his resignation was submitted and, during that conversation, asked if there were characteristics and qualities he thought the program should look for in its next coach, and if there were any particular names.
Eilert was named the interim coach for the 2023-24 season a week later after the school ran searches for a permanent or interim coach.
“I mean, listen, he’s somebody who established a tremendous legacy here over a course of 16 years, and he knows the program and he knows the young men in our program, so I thought that was a valuable data point to have as well,” Baker said.
Baker, who took over as WVU’s athletic director in late 2022, said he believes the coach and university will be able to have a relationship in due time, despite the controversies over the last few months.
“In the time I spent with coach Huggins, we never had a cross word,” Baker said. “I’ve got immense respect for him. I’ve had a chance … to work with two Hall of Famers now — Eddie Sutton and then him. I learned a lot from both of them.
“He’s certainly done a tremendous amount for the university, for the basketball program, for cancer research and a variety of other things. My hope and intention is, on a personal level, I’ll always have a friendship and respect with coach Huggins, but from an institutional perspective, he’s an important part of our history, and we’re going to honor and recognize that in an appropriate way as we move forward. ...
“I think as time goes along there will be more and more focus on all of the positive things that happened here during his time, and certainly what’s happened the last few weeks will not impact my relationship with him and I don’t think it’ll have much impact with the university’s relationship with him.”