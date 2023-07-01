Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Eilert Basketball

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins (right) and director of basketball operations Josh Eilert (center left) watch during the first half of an Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma on March 1, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Eilert was named interim coach at WVU on June 24, a week after Huggins resigned.

 Sue Ogrocki | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN — Former West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins had his team in the news for much of the summer, and not for good reason.

After controversy in May when Huggins made derogatory comments about gay people and Catholics and a June arrest for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh, Huggins submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

