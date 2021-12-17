Though West Virginia will prepare to travel to the state of Alabama, it won’t be the Crimson Tide but UAB that the WVU basketball team will face on Saturday afternoon.
Still, as Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins took to an online press conference on Friday morning, there was a big, fat elephant in the Zoom room.
A story written by Kyle Tucker of The Athletic was published prior to the press conference, and in it were allegations from former WVU center and current Kentucky player Oscar Tshiebwe that Huggins actively tried to sabotage his departure from the program. In the story, Tshiebwe alleged that Huggins told him that he “was going to ruin his life” and spread rumors about marijuana use and sexual promiscuity.
Huggins denied the allegations in Tucker’s story, expressing the willingness to take a lie detector test if needed. On Friday, he was asked about the report.
“[Tshiebwe] left,” Huggins said. “Everybody here knows that that’s not me. We played a game, the game was over, Oscar left, I never saw him again. I couldn’t possibly have said anything when I didn’t see him. He left.
“I know what happened, everybody here knows what happened. Let’s all move on with our lives.”
To that interest, what’s next in the lives of the Mountaineers is a UAB team (9-2) coached by former Huggins protégé Andy Kennedy that is sporting some extremely impressive numbers ahead of the teams’ clash. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will air on CBS Sports Network.
UAB is shooting 46.8% from the floor, which ranks 71st best nationally, and the Blazers are third in the country in turnovers forced, averaging 21.2 per game. One doesn’t need to look too far to figure out that scoring defense and taking care of the ball are going to be of the utmost importance to the Mountaineers (9-1) on Saturday.
“Andy’s a great offensive mind, he was a great player,” Huggins said. “They do force turnovers, they continually switch defenses which I think throws people off guard. This will be three days, four days to work on UAB, which we never get that much time. We should at least be prepared.”
Another thing WVU will have to fight is itself in terms of coming in ready. Lax starts against mid-major teams have become a trend, but the Blazers may be good enough to finish the Mountaineers off should WVU fall behind early.
“When you look at the numbers, they deserve a lot of recognition,” Huggins said. “Those are things we try to make sure our guys are aware of. I just don’t want at the end of the year them saying to us, ‘I wish you would have told us.’ So, we do try to tell them.”
Whether or not a couple of extra days of practice will be beneficial on Saturday, Huggins said he would be better suited to determine after the game. But the extra time certainly allowed the team some rest and more opportunities to work on a couple of glaring deficiencies.
One of those is certainly free-throw shooting. After a 13-for-24 performance in a 63-50 win over Kent State on Sunday, WVU’s team percentage slipped to 60.3%, putting the Mountaineers 344th out of 350 Division I teams. For some players, particularly forward Gabe Osabuohien, woes at the line are to be somewhat expected. But for players like senior guard Taz Sherman, whose percentage usually hovers in the mid-80s, recent struggles are worrisome.
When asked whether his team had made the mandatory 100 free throws per day at practice this week, something Huggins indicated may have slipped through the cracks in recent practices, his answer was brief.
“They sure have,” Huggins said.
Sherman was 7 for 13 against the Golden Flashes and is 11 of his last 20. He was visibly and vocally frustrated during the Kent State game and afterward.
Huggins pointed to Sherman’s minutes, in which he played all 40 against Kent State, as a possible contributing factor.
“He plays a lot of minutes,” Huggins said. “Looking back at it, a couple that he missed, you can’t really take him out when he just got fouled but we probably should have had him out a little earlier, got him a little break.
“Usually we foul enough that there’s enough stoppage in play that they can catch their wind.”
UAB is led by 5-foot-11 guard Jordan Walker, who averages 16.4 points and 4.9 assists. Quan Jackson, a 6-4 guard, contributes 11.6 points per game and 6-2 guard Michael Ertel is averaging 10 points.
Sherman will enter the game sixth in the country in scoring at 21.8 points per game.