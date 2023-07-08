MORGANTOWN -- A law firm purporting to represent former West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins sent a letter to WVU president Gordon Gee challenging Huggins' employment status.
The letter, sent Friday afternoon by David A. Campbell with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, was “to update WVU on Coach Huggins’ current status and to plan his return to active duties as Head Basketball Coach” and to look "for the correction of a clear breach of his employment agreement with WVU,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by HD Media.
According to the letter, Huggins' contract included a provision that required the coach to notify school officials in writing via registered or certified mail of his intention to voluntarily terminate his employment.
"Such notice makes sense -- one would certainly not want a coach to be able to resign through a statement made in the heat of the moment after a loss," the letter reads.
The law firm says Huggins did not submit any written correspondence indicating his intention to resign.
"Although the press statements purport to have resignation communications directly from Coach Huggins to you and/or the Athletic Director, Coach Huggins has never communicated his resignation to you, the Athletic Director, or anyone at WVU," the letter to Gee reads. "To the contrary, we understand that the purported 'resignation' is incredibly based on a text message from Coach Huggins’ wife."
"Accordingly," the letter continues, "pursuant to the plain terms of the Employment Agreement, Coach Huggins remains the Head Basketball Coach for WVU."
In a response sent Saturday, WVU vice president and general counsel Stephanie Taylor wrote that school officials were "frankly confused" by the allegations.
Taylor denied that the school received Huggins' resignation via text message, and cited conversations as recent as earlier this week with attorneys who had been representing Huggins in various legal matters, including his May contract negotiations and "conversations with the University on June 16-17, 2023 when Mr. Huggins decided to resign as WVU Head Men's Basketball Coach and retire from the University effective immediately."
According to a news release from WVU on the night of June 17, Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to Gee and athletic director Wren Baker.
The school released a letter, signed by Huggins, that same day in which Huggins acknowledged his resignation.
"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role," Huggins wrote.
"Both parties have reasonably relied on that resignation and retirement notification in a number of ways since then," Taylor wrote. "Moreover, until Mr. Campbell's letter of yesterday, 20 days have passed since Mr. Huggins' resignation and retirement submission with no claim by Mr. Huggins, or his other two lawyers, that he did not in fact resign and retire."
Longtime WVU staffer Josh Eilert was named interim coach on June 24, and was formally introduced in his new role June 26.
"In no uncertain terms, the University will not accept Mr. Huggins' revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach," Taylor added. "Moreover, if Mr. Huggins or his counsel attempts to publicly suggest that he somehow did not resign and retire ... the University will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations."
On the night of June 16, Huggins attracted the attention of Pittsburgh police when they noticed his university-leased 2023 GMC Yukon Denali blocking traffic on Merchant Street off Ridge Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Officers suspected Huggins was intoxicated and he was arrested after failing attempts at the field sobriety tests, according to a criminal complaint filed on June 17 by the Pittsburgh Police Department. He was taken to a nearby police station where a breathalyzer test showed Huggins had a blood-alcohol concentration of .210, officers wrote.
Huggins appeared in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3 and waived his case, setting up a formal arraignment at 8 a.m. on Aug. 17.
In May, Huggins was disciplined by the university after he made derogatory comments about gay people and Catholics in an interview on Cincinnati radio station WLW’s “The Bill Cunningham Show.” He kept his job, but his contract was amended to include a salary reduction of $1 million. He was also suspended for three games and required to attend sensitivity training.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season with a Nov. 6 game against Missouri State in Morgantown.