MORGANTOWN -- A law firm purporting to represent former West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins sent a letter to WVU president Gordon Gee challenging Huggins' employment status.

The letter, sent Friday afternoon by David A. Campbell with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, was “to update WVU on Coach Huggins’ current status and to plan his return to active duties as Head Basketball Coach” and to look "for the correction of a clear breach of his employment agreement with WVU,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by HD Media.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

