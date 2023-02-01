Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bob Huggins wasn’t pleased with the performance he got out of the veteran players who typically lead West Virginia after the Mountaineers fell 76-72 to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

WVU entered the game with wins in three of its previous four games -- including a victory in the first meeting with the Horned Frogs during that stretch -- but “didn’t come out with a lot of enthusiasm” Tuesday, according to the Hall of Fame coach, and gave up 48 points in the paint and 20 in transition to a TCU team dealing with injuries to key players.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.