West Virginia's James Okonkwo (32) and Tre Mitchell (3) defend as TCU forward Emanuel Miller (2) works to the basket for a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) handles the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Bob Huggins wasn’t pleased with the performance he got out of the veteran players who typically lead West Virginia after the Mountaineers fell 76-72 to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
WVU entered the game with wins in three of its previous four games -- including a victory in the first meeting with the Horned Frogs during that stretch -- but “didn’t come out with a lot of enthusiasm” Tuesday, according to the Hall of Fame coach, and gave up 48 points in the paint and 20 in transition to a TCU team dealing with injuries to key players.
“You’ve got guys making excuses and that kind of thing,” Huggins said on the Mountaineer Sports Network postgame radio show. “The guys that are supposed to be our leaders did not lead. We may have to find ourselves some new leaders. You can’t have your leaders pouting because they made mistakes. It’s their fault. It’s not anybody else’s fault.
“That’s guys that have been here for a long time and they’re the guys that are supposed to come out here jacked up and ready to play. This is it for them. They’re done after this year and they just did not give us the enthusiasm and the competitiveness and toughness that they generally do.”
The two that had the biggest impact for WVU (13-9 overall, 2-7 Big 12) in the 74-65 victory over TCU on Jan. 18 in Morgantown did not on Tuesday. Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson had 20 points in the previous meeting, but just two points, with one rebound, no assists and a turnover, in this week’s loss. He didn’t play for the final 15:33.
Jimmy Bell Jr. posted a double-double in the first meeting but had just four points, three rebounds and four of WVU’s 10 turnovers Tuesday. He didn’t play the final 11:40.
That was with TCU leading scorer and Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles unavailable with a knee injury and starting forward Eddie Lampkin limited with an ankle injury. He didn’t play in TCU’s previous two games.
Still, the Horned Frogs shot 52% from the field.
“Obviously we missed some free throws, we missed some easy shots and they made shots. You’ve got to give them credit," Huggins said of TCU. "They made shots; they made free throws. They beat us down the floor a few times because we jogged down the floor, and that was a huge, huge thing that we talked about and we worked about. We ran drills for it, and then you come out in the game and just jog down the floor and people run by you for layups.
“We’re not going to win when we turn the ball over as much as we turn the ball over, and I’ve said that from the beginning. You’ve heard me say that game after game after game -- we’re not going to win if we keep turning the ball over, and particularly throwing it to them for baskets.”
Erik Stevenson led WVU with 17 points after scoring a career-high 31 with seven 3-pointers in the Mountaineers’ win over Auburn on Saturday, but on Tuesday he went just 1 of 6 from the arc. Tre Mitchell, who hadn’t put up the same numbers in recent games as fans became accustomed to early in his first year with the program, scored nine of WVU’s first 13 points and finished with 15 in the game. Joe Toussaint had 12 points and veteran Emmitt Matthews Jr., who returned to the program this season after a year away, added 10 points.
WVU remained at No. 25 in the NET rankings following the loss and improved to No. 19 in the KenPom ratings.
The Mountaineers will return home for their next two games. WVU will face Oklahoma in an 8 p.m. game Saturday at the WVU Coliseum after falling to the Sooners 77-76 on Jan. 14 in Norman, Oklahoma, and will face Iowa State for the first time this season Wednesday.
“A great crowd again would certainly be helpful, and understandable if it’s not a sold-out deal because we should be going home high now instead of going home with our head in our hands,” Huggins said.