After a loss at Texas Tech last Saturday, West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins spoke of possible personnel and rotation changes.
After a loss at home to Oklahoma on Wednesday, he all but guaranteed them.
That 72-62 loss to the Sooners, the Mountaineers’ fourth straight, has seemingly put everything on the table in terms of possible solutions. But all involved seem to agree -- something’s got to give.
“It starts with the leaders, the people that have been here,” sophomore forward Jalen Bridges said. “We just have to play hard. You can just tell we’re out there dead in the water.”
“When your attitude goes, your game goes,” Huggins added. “You can see that from the NBA down. And we have guys who aren’t the same people. For that matter, I’m not sure I am.”
In just a couple short weeks, the Mountaineers (13-6 overall, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) have seen their season go from promising to the brink. On Jan. 11, WVU defeated Oklahoma State 70-60 in Morgantown, picking up its second-straight league win to move to 2-1 in the conference and 13-2 overall.
There was talk of NCAA Tournament seeding and possible national rankings. Now, just making the tournament is getting more unlikely by the loss.
Wednesday’s setback to the Sooners was certainly the toughest to swallow yet. The Mountaineers were at home and had every motivation to play well and, instead, did the opposite, putting forth arguably their worst overall effort of the season.
That as much as anything has Huggins examining all options.
“Honest to God’s truth is you cut it out,” Huggins said, referring to possibly cutting players if things don’t improve. “Which I really don’t want to do, but if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes. We’ve done that before here and it worked out pretty good and the guys that got cut are guys that had bad attitudes, but were really talented guys. They destroyed the core of our team. You can’t do that, man.”
The situation seems to be reaching a point similar to that of the 2018-2019 season, when Huggins dismissed veterans Esa Ahmad and Wesley Harris in the middle of the season, finishing out the season riding a core of freshmen that included Derek Culver, Emmitt Matthews and Jordan McCabe, all of whom became significant contributors in the years that followed.
Like then, the current roster has a large group of rookies as well that, for the most part, have seen limited playing time while sitting behind the team’s group of seven seniors. But like several things, that could be changing soon, especially if Huggins’ recount of practice this week is any indication.
“I just apologized to two freshmen [Seth Wilson and Jamel King] that had a great week and we didn’t play them,” Huggins said. “It’s kind of like if you play them, it’s kind of like you’ve given up, but the reality is I’m not sure we wouldn’t have been better off with them in the game. We’re probably going to find out real quick.
“They had great weeks and actually they beat the guys who played. They were on the second team running the stuff that we needed to guard and they destroyed those guys. And I’m not trying to blame anybody or pick on anybody, it’s my job. I’m the one that’s supposed to fix it.”
The Mountaineers are suffering mostly on the offensive end, where they have some of the worst numbers in the country -- albeit while playing in the nation's toughest defensive conference. After Wednesday’s result, WVU ranked 259th out of 350 teams in scoring (68.4 points per game), 265th in field-goal percentage (42.3%), 279th in 3-point percentage (31.3%), 334th in assists (10.2 per game) and 310th in assist/turnover ratio (0.81).
In the aftermath of Saturday’s loss to the Red Raiders, Huggins ripped his team for not running offensive sets, something that -- judging by Wednesday’s comments -- didn’t improve against the Sooners.
“We don’t run offense,” Huggins said. “Passing is the one skill that’s really hard to master, and when you can’t do it, you’ve never done it and now you’re playing at a very high level, it’s next to impossible. So we’ve got to fix it somehow.”
While all of it has Huggins looking at the immediate fix, he’s also looking long term, where he said he may re-examine his criteria for incoming players.
“[Oklahoma coach] Porter [Moser] did a great job of bringing in guys who had basketball skills,” Huggins said. “We were probably thinking way too much that we had to get some athletes in here to compete with the Baylors and the Kansases and so forth and so on, who obviously lack skill. So they’ve got a bunch of guys -- and I’m not saying they’re bad athletes, but they’re very skilled basketball players. They pass it. They catch it. If you’ve watched us much, we do very little of either one.”