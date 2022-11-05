Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

keedeeJ

WVU’s Kedrian Johnson drives to the basket in the Mountaineers’ exhibition win over Bowling Green.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — As with any new season, West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is enjoying the sweet smell of impending success as his 17th season coaching his alma mater begins Monday.

But, at the same time, he’s enjoying the aroma of what he expects to be a turnaround season for his team that opens the season at 7 p.m. on Monday (ESPN+) against Mount Saint Mary’s at the WVU Coliseum.

Tags