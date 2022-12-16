MORGANTOWN - After a year at Texas, Tre Mitchell felt like he could compete in the Big 12 as long as he had an opportunity. The Pittsburgh native found one fairly close to home at West Virginia and has been part of an 8-2 start so far for the Mountaineers.
“When [WVU head coach Bob Huggins] reached out, it was a blessing. It really was. This close to home, it was almost like God dropped it in my lap in a sense,” Mitchell said. “Since being here, I don’t want to leave. I love it here. I love everything about it.
“ ... Being here, it’s nothing like I ever imagined. I told people a million times, I can’t believe that this culture and this brand of people and basketball and society was an hour away from my home and I knew nothing about it.”
Mitchell is one of several newcomers that have breathed life into a program coming off a disappointing 16-17 season. That 2021-22 group started 11-1 before hitting Big 12 play, but the Mountaineers went just 4-14 in regular-season conference play, including losses in 14 of its final 16 games.
Huggins brought in a slew of newcomers for this season, including four starters - Mitchell from Texas, Erik Stevenson from South Carolina, Jimmy Bell Jr. from Moberly Area Community College and Emmitt Matthews Jr., who was at WVU for three seasons before playing at Washington last season - to join Kedrian Johnson as the returning point guard. The Mountaineers also added guard Joe Toussaint from Iowa, and he’s been the most productive player off the bench.
The difference this season, Huggins believes, is a desire to be with the program.
“I know they want to be here. I know they enjoy being here,” the Hall of Fame coach said. “For the most part, they sought us out just as much as we sought them out. Truth of the matter is they’ve heard enough lectures from me that this ain’t going to happen like it did before. That was a one and only thing. It’s never, ever going to happen again.”
WVU is off to another solid start in nonconference play, and will have two more games before opening Big 12 action at Kansas State on Dec. 31.
The Mountaineers are 8-2, with the only two losses coming to top-ranked Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament and at Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. WVU is eighth in the NET rankings thanks to a tough nonconference schedule, which most recently included an 11-point win over reigning Conference USA champion UAB.
Despite last year’s ending after a strong start, Huggins said he doesn’t “have any reservations at all with this team” and that he doesn't “think this team is anywhere near what it was a year ago.”
“I don’t think that’ll ever happen with this group,” Huggins said. “I think this group really wants to win. I think they’ve got something to prove. I think putting on the uniform means a hell of a lot to them.”
WVU has had one of the better offenses in the nation to this point. The Mountaineers are 45th of 352 teams in scoring at 80.5 points per game and are 22nd in field goal percentage, knocking down nearly 50% of the shots they’ve taken. WVU has the 55th-best 3-point percentage at 37.4%.
The area the Mountaineers still feel needs improvement is on defense. WVU is 92nd nationally in scoring defense with 65.3 points allowed per game. Its opponents through 10 games have shot 41.9% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, and WVU is tied for 30th nationally with 17.3 turnovers forced per game.
If the Mountaineers can reach its potential defensively and continue to be as productive on offense, they feel like the ceiling is high.
“We’re going to be unbeatable. We’re going to win a national championship if that happens, for sure,” Stevenson said. “ ... If we continue to make shots and we continue to build our confidence and our competitiveness on defense, I don’t see a whole lot of teams that can really compete with us.”
Stevenson has led a group of four transfers that are averaging double-figure scoring. He’s scoring 13.6 points per game, while Mitchell has averaged 12.9 points, Toussaint has averaged 11.3 and Matthews has averaged 10.8.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys who want to be here. We’ve got guys who want to be in this program. We have guys that want to win for this program, for this state, for the fanbase,” Stevenson said. “I think the main thing is we want to win for Huggs. We don’t know how long he’s going to be doing this. He’s got one thing on his mind and that’s holding up that trophy sometime in April. That’s what we want to do.
“We’ve got a bunch of seniors and some fifth year guys and we’ve got one more crack at it. We’re trying to play as hard as we can for as long as we can, and we all do want to be here. We want to be successful as a team because, when the team’s successful, individuals are successful after that.”
WVU has two games left at the Coliseum before a Christmas break and the start of Big 12 play at Kansas State. The Mountaineers will face Buffalo at 5 p.m. Sunday and Stony Brook at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We have to win these next two and we have to make statements with the two of them,” Mitchell said. “These are opportunities for us to be more disciplined and develop before we get into Big 12 play so we’re even more ready when it comes.”