Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Navy West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins reacts during the first half of a Dec. 7 game against Navy in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - After a year at Texas, Tre Mitchell felt like he could compete in the Big 12 as long as he had an opportunity. The Pittsburgh native found one fairly close to home at West Virginia and has been part of an 8-2 start so far for the Mountaineers.

“When [WVU head coach Bob Huggins] reached out, it was a blessing. It really was. This close to home, it was almost like God dropped it in my lap in a sense,” Mitchell said. “Since being here, I don’t want to leave. I love it here. I love everything about it.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags