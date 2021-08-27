Bob Huggins will continue to lead his alma mater’s men’s basketball program for at least a few more seasons.
On Friday afternoon, West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons announced that Huggins had inked a contract extension that will keep the coach in Morgantown through the 2023-2024 season. The new contract, which will take effect immediately, also comes with an emeritus status for Huggins within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics when his time as coach comes to an end.
“I certainly appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given to represent this great university and state that I love so much,” Huggins said. “As I’ve said before, I am blessed to coach at my alma mater -- the place that all West Virginians love. I’m truly blessed.”
Should Huggins decide to continue coaching beyond the 2023-2024 season, he would defer his emeritus status with a decision being made between Huggins and the athletic director by May 1 of each year starting in 2023.
Huggins will make $4,150,000 annually under the new contract with a $250,000 base pay and the rest coming supplementally with performance incentives. His emeritus status will also come with a $50,000 base pay.
After joining the 900-win club this season, Huggins stands sixth all time in Division I coaching wins and will enter his 15th season with the Mountaineers and 40th overall.
“As I said with our last announcement in 2017, I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” Lyons said. “He just became the sixth Division I coach all-time to win 900 games, and he’s on the doorstep of being in the Naismith Hall of Fame. We are pleased to have this agreement in place and for Coach Huggins continuing to lead his alma mater on the basketball court.”