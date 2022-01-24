After a 78-65 loss at Texas Tech on Saturday, the team’s third loss in a row in the Big 12 Conference play, West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins seemingly drew a line in the sand.
Huggins slammed his team for not running his sets. In truth, there’s plenty of evidence pointing to the fact that the Mountaineers (13-5 overall, 2-4 Big 12) aren’t really running sets at all.
West Virginia has built some worrisome habits and statistics on the offensive end that will need to be reversed for the team to right the ship. Huggins believes it starts with the sets the Mountaineers haven’t run.
“We didn’t run what we practiced we were going to run and I went over it for two days in practice, we went over it before the game, we went over it at every timeout and they still never ran what I asked them to run,” Huggins said. “We just don’t run it. I don’t know how to say it any different than that. They just don’t run what they’re asked to run. We draw it up on a clipboard. We practice it in practice. I don’t know why it doesn’t happen.”
Whatever the reason, there’s a plethora of evidence to support Huggins’ claims. The fact is, the Mountaineers simply don’t pass the ball enough, and when they do, they aren’t very successful at it.
In the first half of Saturday’s game against the Red Raiders, WVU had 35 possessions that ended in a shot, free throws or a turnover. On the Mountaineers’ last possession of the half, with the team trying to wind most of the remaining clock down, WVU passed the ball five times after it crossed halfcourt. It was the first and only time in the opening 20 minutes that the Mountaineers passed the ball more than four times in any possession. In fact, in those 35 possessions, WVU made 66 passes, just 1.9 per possession.
Over the last three games -- losses at Kansas, to Baylor and against Texas Tech -- opponents have combined for 54 assists while West Virginia has just 21. For perspective, that average of seven assists per game is 1.6 per game less than Marist, the team ranked last in the country in assists per game (8.6), averages. All told, WVU is 333rd out of 350 teams in the category with a season average of 10.4 assists per game.
Senior guard Taz Sherman briefly shook his head when told of his team’s 21 assists in the past three games and expressed the need for more and better ball movement moving forward.
“We’ve got to get into our offense better,” Sherman said. “We just can’t have me and Sean [McNeil] just dribble or Malik [Curry], [Kedrian Johnson], [Jalen Bridges] just dribble at the top of the key and no ball movement is going on. All eyes will be on the person dribbling the ball.
“We’ve got to get better movement on the court. We’ve got to pass the ball better. We’ve got to get into sets better.”
In particular, that lack of movement and passing is a hindrance to a player like McNeil, who, despite improvement to his offensive arsenal, is still likely best used as a spot shooter. On Saturday, he scored just seven points and was 0 for 3 from 3-point range as the Red Raiders blanketed the Mountaineer sharp shooter and were rarely forced to move around screens or off of him.
While Huggins never divulged the specifics of his abandoned offensive sets, he did imply that freeing up McNeil was certainly a part of them.
“We put not really a set, more of a motion kind of thing where we do a lot of screening for [McNeil and Sherman],” Huggins said. “I take that back, we were supposed to have a lot of screening for those two guys. It didn’t happen.”
Outside of assists, one doesn’t need to look too far to find plenty of other numbers pointing to a Mountaineer offense that’s scuffling. West Virginia is 260th in field-goal percentage (42.5%), tied for 273rd in 3-point percentage (31.6%) and, according to teamrankings.com, 197th in offensive efficiency.
Certainly the Big 12 is a rugged league full of some of the country’s best defenses. But in not sharing the basketball and not running sets, the Mountaineers seem to be handcuffing themselves as much as any opponent.
That’s a trend that Huggins stressed would not continue past Saturday.
“Probably, truth be known, I’ve given them too much rope,” Huggins admitted. “I’ve let them screw up. I’ve calmly tried to fix it, you know? The reality of it is, it’s like anything else that any other line of work anybody would ever be in, if you continue not to do what you’re asked to do, you’re probably asked to leave, and I haven’t done that.
“The message [in the locker room] basically was, ‘You’re going to run what I tell you to run and what we practice or you’re going to come over and sit on the bench and watch … what else is there?”