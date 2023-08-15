Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has been approved for probation under a diversion program following his DUI arrest in June.

 Butch Dill | The Associated Press

Former West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has been placed on non-reporting 12-month probation after being accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) for first-time DUI offenders.

MetroNews first reported the update in Huggins’ case.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.