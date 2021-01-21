West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was afraid of ghosts as a child.
There hasn’t been much that’s scared him as an adult, until now.
The Mountaineers are about to come off a COVID-19-induced shutdown of the program as they prepare to travel to Kansas State on Saturday. The game is set for a 4 p.m. tipoff and the game will air on ESPN2.
Just which players will be available for WVU, which have tested positive and how much each has been able to do over the past 10 days since the shutdown was announced on Jan. 11 were things Huggins couldn’t talk about during a Zoom meeting on Thursday.
The team is surrounded by the unknown, and it’s that uncertainty that has the veteran coach worried the most.
“When I was a kid they used to ask me, ‘You’re not afraid of very much are you?’ I said, ‘I’m afraid of ghosts,’” Huggins said. “They said, ‘Why are you afraid of ghosts?’ I said, ‘I can’t see them. I can’t hit anything I can’t see.’ That’s how I feel right now.
“I don’t know anything about this. I can’t see this. Nobody knows what the cure is. You’ve just got to let it play out, and that scares me. It scares me that we don’t have, really, a schedule. We’ve got three games in five days, what do we have after that? I don’t know. I don’t think they know, and I’m sure it’s because they don’t know who’s going to be laid up next. Which team is not going to be able to play. Those are the things that scare me.”
Three Mountaineer games have been postponed this month — a Jan. 12 road game at No. 2 Baylor and home games against TCU (Jan. 16) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 19). The Baylor game has since been rescheduled for Feb. 18, three days after the Mountaineers host the Bears and two games before a road trip to Texas on Feb. 20.
That rugged stretch is looming later, but with the aforementioned home games against the Horned Frogs and Cowboys still to be plugged into the schedule at some point, it figures to be quite a busy second half of the season for WVU, even assuming there are no more postponements or issues with the virus, which at this point seems unlikely.
That stretch with two games against the Bears and one against Texas sticks out most to Huggins.
“The [NBA’s Boston] Celtics don’t do that and they’re paying them a lot of money to do it,” Huggins said. “It’s hard, man. It’s a lot harder than people think it is.”
More so than that, as scheduling changes continue to arise across the board, it could inevitably lead to a different numbers of games, home/away splits and overall criteria by which to judge a team’s regular season.
So, while rugged, the busy second half of the schedule isn’t necessarily problematic to Huggins. But the possible league and NCAA-wide imbalance would be.
“I think if everybody has to do the same thing, I’m all for it — all these guys want to be pros, they might as well get a dose of what being a pro is,” Huggins said. “But the problem is, it’s not equal. When you sit down and you look at your conference schedule, obviously you’d like to change a couple of things around, whatever, but everybody kind of goes through the same thing. Everybody [in the Big 12] plays nine at home and nine on the road, and I don’t know that that’s the case now.
“There’s going to be people who have played more home games than away games. There’s going to be people who haven’t played as many games as other people have played. And I haven’t seen or heard yet of anyone playing three games in five days. I can deal with whatever it is that’s tangible, man, the unknown scares me to death. Always has.”
West Virginia will undergo a final batch of testing before it’s determined which players will be cleared and which won’t for Saturday’s game. Once the Mountaineers hit the floor on Saturday, regardless as to who suits up and who doesn’t, many of the questions surrounding conditioning, rust and the rigor of the rest of the year will start to answer themselves.
But for now, Huggins said he is dealing with one of the few things in which he hasn’t gathered experience in his lengthy coaching career. And as far as trying to find any kind of certainty to latch on to, well, Huggins may as well be chasing ghosts.
“In my 43 years of being in this business, this is uncharted waters,” Huggins said. “I don’t have any idea until we actually go through it.
“It’s kind of like every time you think you’ve got it figured out, you don’t.”