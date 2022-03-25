MORGANTOWN — For Bob Huggins, it was unusual business as he got down to business as usual in the offseason.
Normally, at this time of year, the WVU men's basketball head coach is busy preparing for an NCAA Tournament game.
Now, he did that this year, but not as a coach, but as a studio analyst for CBS and TNT. He was being himself in his dress — yes, he had a white pullover on, not a suit and tie — and with what he had to say.
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme had just avoided dropping the F-word in a postgame interview when Huggins was asked about it. Huggins, of course, is known to drop a little pepper in with the normal sugar that is spilling out in traditional postgame interviews, so he was the perfect man to talk about it.
“It’s a lot easier to censor yourself when there’s about 12,000 people looking at you,” Huggins said. “You know, it’s one thing to say it in the bedroom or in the bathroom or whatever, but to say it in front of 14,000, that’s a stretch.”
That had the night owls still up at home and watching laughing, along with the crew and panel.
Huggins admits he enjoyed the people he was working with — Seth Davis, Rex Chapman, and Candace Parker — but as happens so much with show biz, it isn’t always what’s it’s cracked up to be.
“It’s interesting but you spend more time sitting around more than anything,” he said.
The TV networks had gotten together with Huggins and his longtime coaching buddy Frank Martin, late of South Carolina, to work the games on different nights. When I suggested they put them together on a game, Huggins laughed out loud and replied, “That would be entertaining.”
Those who have had the pleasure to spending some after-hours time with the two say that entertaining might be putting it mildly.
But that was the unusual part of Huggins’ business, for on this Wednesday evening it really was business as usual, in an airport seeking out talent for his WVU basketball team.
“Just got off a plane,” Huggins said. “We’re out there trying to find some players. I’ve been flying all over the place.”
That kind of sums up the kind of players he’s seeking, those who fly all over the place.
A year ago, through necessity brought about by losses in the transfer portal and to the NBA, Huggins had a team that was atypical of his style of basketball, a team that was doomed to failure in that style, for his is a physical, defensive, board-hitting game and he got caught with a bunch of jump shooters and no offense inside.
He’s looking to change that.
“We’re going to get a couple of bigs and we are going to be able to throw it close. I think it’s a lot easier to score from 1 foot than it is from 30 feet,” he said, although if anything could have changed his mind it would have been his team’s performance near the basket last year. His team missed layup after layup all season long.
“I’ve never seen anything like it," Huggins said. "I was talking to Rex Chapman down there and some other coaches and I’ve never seen more balls lay on the rim, roll off the rim than what happened this year. It wasn’t just us. It was virtually everybody.
“And whatever happened to putting the ball in that square on the backboard and having it go in the net? I said to Seth Davis, ‘That’s what I’m talking about.’ That ball rolled around and around, you’re not allowed to touch it, as long as it stays on the rim. I’d never seen that before.”
Huggins hadn’t seen too many air balls from a foot away either, but this year’s team had a couple of them every game.
Huggins lost most of his shooters from this year’s team — Taz Sherman, Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell and probably Sean McNeil, who has another year of eligibility but may turn professional.
However, he’s less worried about replacing them with other shooters.
“We’re going to bring in some guys who can score. I don’t know about shooters, but we’ll have guys who can score,” he said. “Last year, if we didn’t hit jump shots, we couldn’t score. That’s a hard way to go through the year, when you have to rely on the jump shot.”
As the year wore on, McNeil and Taz Sherman and Bridges and Cottrell wore out.
Down the stretch, his two best players were Malik Curry and Gabe Osabuohien, both now gone.
Without an inside threat, though, from hard-trying Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan, his team became easy to defend, as they ganged up on Sherman and McNeil.
“Our bigs weren’t big enough. We were going to depend on three guys and Taz had a bad year, Sean had a bad year and JB wasn’t great,” he said.
In the end, it all came apart as Sherman and McNeil seemed to unwind.
“Some of the things that happened with Taz are unexplainable. How do you throw the ball to the other team taking the ball out of bounds?” he said.
And McNeil seemed to lose all his confidence.
“He passed up shots and things happened when he had shots." Huggins said. "It’s a 2- or 4-point game against Kansas and he had the ball and dribbled it over his head. How do you do that? Then he swatted it down toward their basket. There were just things I’d never seen before.”
So now he’s out there trying to round up his style of players, the kinds who can become the next Kevin Jones, Devin Williams, Devin Ebanks, Derek Culver or Sagaba Konate.
He has five returning players, the only one with extensive experience being point guard Kedrian Johnson.
He has three players singe: 6-foot-7 forward Josiah Harris from Richmond Heights High in Cleveland; 6-8 forward Pat Suemnick from Triton College in River Grove, Illinois; and 6-1 guard Josiah Davis of Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot.
He also has a commitment from Northern Oklahoma junior college center Fede Federiko, who is 6-10 and 220 pounds. Huggins is being talked about being in the mix for a number of top recruiting targets such as Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq, who is 6-11 and 245; George Mason rebounding record-holder Mohamed Wague and Moberly Area Community College 6-10, 280-pound center Jimmy Bell, who previously played at St. Louis U.
He is also thought to be in the running for a number of highly sought-after guards and well might get into the latest to enter the portal, grad transfer Erik Stevenson, a team leader who was the first to leave South Carolina when Frank Martin was fired.