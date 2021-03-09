On Tuesday, West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins as well as players Miles “Deuce” McBride, Jalen Bridges and Derek Culver took to a Zoom media call before their first practice since Saturday’s 85-80 loss at home to Oklahoma State.
Having just finished a stretch of four games in eight days, and in preparation of the Big 12 Conference and NCAA tournaments, Huggins gave his team two days off, only watching film on Monday in an attempt to restore his team’s energy and focus.
It’s not what he would’ve always done. It’s not what he necessarily wanted to do.
But in the end, Huggins hopes the approach pays off on Thursday when his team tips off against the fifth-seeded Cowboys in a Big 12 quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I’ve done a lot of things that I never did before,” Huggins said. “Quite frankly, if we had played that bad and that uninspired when I was younger, [I’d have run them] into the ground. And they knew it.
“Everybody says, ‘Well, it’s a different kind of kid.’ Why is it a different kind of kid? What’s different? Either you love to play or you don’t love to play. Either you love to win or, even better, you detest losing.”
However, having just completed a COVID-19-modified season full of games that were moved around and a brutal stretch at the end of the regular season, Huggins thought better of his old approach, and the players agreed a break was needed.
“I think when you go through a whole season, everything that’s happening — stopping, starting, who’s this opponent going to be — mentally, that can take a toll as well,” McBride said. “Obviously, being student-athletes, you’re worrying about school and sports, and then when you add something like a whole pandemic on top of it, it can take a toll.”
The rest was probably more important for McBride than any Mountaineer as the sophomore point guard continues to nurse nagging injuries that have really seemed to hamper his play of late. McBride, who was named to both the Big East coaches and Associated Press All-Big 12 teams this week, is just 12 for his last 34 from the floor.
It’s unlikely McBride will get back to 100% before the season ends, but he said he’s about as close as he can be now with a couple of days off — days that he said he tried to spend doing the right things.
“Tried to sleep a lot, lot of recovery time,” McBride said. “Tried to take anything I didn’t need and put it away.
“Doing a lot better. Obviously, playing four games in eight days takes a toll on everybody, not just me. Had some time off here and just ready to get rolling.”
For other players, the break was more beneficial from a mental standpoint. Count Bridges in that department.
In the wake of Saturday’s loss, Bridges came back out to the floor and hoisted more shots, still visibly distraught from the loss just moments earlier. He said that losses and letdowns tend to affect him on a deep level, and that time usually is the only healing factor.
“I’m the type of person, I get in my own head a lot,” Bridges admitted. “So that game against Oklahoma State, I didn’t play well. I was in my head. I shot after the game and I shot Monday after study hall and that’s really it. Just trying to refresh my mind, stay in a positive mindset, especially into this deep stretch into the season.
“I get super down on myself. I miss shots, and even if I do go in and work, I’m so focused on that last game, so focused on what I did wrong, I really don’t get anything out of it. So I think it’s important to take an extra day off, refresh myself and be ready to go [Tuesday].”
Though Huggins worried that his old tactics of delivering messages to his team may have been more effective than just a little rest and relaxation, Culver said the message landed all the same, and that Huggins’ point has been taken.
“He just told us to get our heads together because this is the time ... everything we did the whole season, this is what we’re doing it for,” Culver said. “These last couple of weeks playing basketball, this is what we came to do. Just keep that on your mental the next 48 hours, then come back and do what we have to do and head off to the tournament. Keep it in your mind that the whole purpose for all of this is what he was trying to get across.”