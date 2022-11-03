Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU’s Josiah Harris (right) goes to the floor for a loose ball in the Mountaineers’ exhibition win over Bowling Green.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — The regular-season opener for the West Virginia men’s basketball team is fast approaching as the Mountaineers host Mount St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Monday in a contest that will be streamed on ESPN+.

While WVU coach Bob Huggins has said his Mountaineers are a long way from a finished product right now, he does like the direction in which this year’s team is headed, especially in comparison to last season’s disappointing 16-17 version.

