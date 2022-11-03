MORGANTOWN — The regular-season opener for the West Virginia men’s basketball team is fast approaching as the Mountaineers host Mount St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Monday in a contest that will be streamed on ESPN+.
While WVU coach Bob Huggins has said his Mountaineers are a long way from a finished product right now, he does like the direction in which this year’s team is headed, especially in comparison to last season’s disappointing 16-17 version.
“Sometimes subtraction is better than addition,” stated the Hall of Fame coach, whose team lost 10 players from last year (five via graduation and five via transfers) but has replaced them with at least nine newcomers (four transfers, three junior-college players and two true freshmen). “So, hopefully we have filled spots better than the ones who have left. That’s not a knock on anybody; that’s the hope.”
West Virginia finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in 2021-22 in rebounding margin (minus 3.8) and scoring defense (69.0). Those normally are two strengths of Huggins’ teams, so they are definitely areas he wants to improve immediately, though he admits each, as well as many other aspects, are still works in progress.
“I want us to get better. I want us to improve on the things we’re not doing well,” said the coach, who holds a career record of 916-399. “We’ve got to start taking better care of the ball, for one. We’ve got to do a better job of rebounding it offensively. There are things, obviously, we have to do a whole lot better.
“I’m trying to get these guys ready to go,” he added, “because we’re going to play the hardest schedule in school history. There’s no doubt about that. We have to get ready to go win games.”
In short order after opening the season, WVU will travel to Pitt (Nov. 11), face Purdue (Nov. 24) and potentially Gonzaga (Nov. 25) as well as either Duke or Florida (Nov. 27) in Portland, Oregon, and play at Xavier (Dec. 3) before jumping into Big 12 action on New Year’s Eve.
“I thought going in we’d be a very good rebounding team,” said the coach. “We’re not there yet, but I think we can get there. We’re not shooting as well as I hoped we’d shoot the ball, but I think that will come, too. I think that’s a matter of ‘should I take it, shouldn’t I take it.’ I think it’s just getting comfortable and also knowing their teammates. That’s a lot of it.
“[The strength of the team] is hard to say right now, because we really don’t have our full complement yet,” said Huggins, who is awaiting the return of injured forwards Tre Mitchell and Pat Suemnick. “We’re hoping that Pat and Tre really shore up our rebounding, and they can also score it close for us. You’ve seen us: We’re having a hard time finishing around the goal. I’ve told those guys, if you can’t make a 1-footer, it’s hard to play you. We’re playing them a bunch right now hoping they get better because they do do a lot of things well. They just don’t finish around the rim, and they’ve got to be able to do that.”
Mitchell and Suemnick are each coming back from injuries, though the timing of their return to full health is not yet certain.
“They’re doing more [in practice] but they haven’t really been out there in a 5-on-5 situation, though they are doing a lot more,” explained Huggins. “They’re doing more than the normal ice and stim that Doc [trainer Randy Meador] had them working with before. He has them out on the floor doing some things.”
Huggins believes once they all come together, he has the pieces for a good team. He certainly doesn’t want to go through what the Mountaineers experienced last year again.
“I was ticked off. It just leaves such a bad taste in your mouth,” he said of the 16-17 season that included a pair of seven-game losing streaks. “I understand better than a majority of people do how important it is that we’re successful, what it means to the people in the state, our fans. I know how proud they are when [WVU wins]. It makes you feel good that you can add a little bit of joy to their lives.”
With a roster that sits at 14 and apparently will increase to 15 soon with the impending addition of Manhattan transfer Jose Perez in the next week or two — Huggins cannot comment on Perez until he enrolls at WVU — the Mountaineers appear to have plenty of depth.
Despite those numbers, West Virginia’s coach hasn’t given any serious thought yet to redshirting any of this year’s players.
“No, not really,” said Huggins when asked if he considered redshirting anyone. “I haven’t gotten to that point.
“We have some freshmen playing pretty good. If you paid attention to the exhibition game, No. 22 [Josiah Harris] is pretty good. He makes shots, he’s active, he rebounds, and he’s what, 17 years old? I’m going to play the best guys, guys who can help us win.”
ESPN reported Wednesday that Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met recently to discuss the possibility of the Zags joining the league, which already is regarded as the best basketball conference in the country.
Huggins admitted he doesn’t have any vote when it comes to Big 12 expansion, noting that it is more the commissioner and school presidents rather than coaches or even ADs who have such say. He wouldn’t mind adding the basketball power from Spokane, Washington, though he did caution the Zags about what they may be getting themselves into.
“I would think it would be a tremendous awakening for Gonzaga to get in this league and play who we play day after day,” stated Huggins.