MORGANTOWN -- Even after a 10th loss in his team’s last 11 outings, even with just five games remaining in the regular season and even with all of his team’s rankings and numbers trending in the wrong direction, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins still isn’t waving the white flag.
But in the aftermath of Saturday’s 71-58 defeat at the hands of No. 6 Kansas, Huggins did admit the situation -- at least in terms of the Mountaineers making the NCAA Tournament -- is dire.
“Contrary to popular belief, we’re not out of it,” Huggins contended. “Everybody’s got somewhere between seven and 10 losses [in the Big 12], virtually everybody but the people that are playing to win the league. Oklahoma is what, 14-13? And they’re still in the NCAA Tournament according to the prognosticators. If they can be in, we should be in.
“We’ve got to go take care of business. We play three games in a week and if we lose two of the three, we’re probably done. It would sure make it a lot harder. But there’s still opportunity there. As long as there’s opportunity there, there’s a chance to keep fighting, we’re going to keep fighting.”
Optimism or not, the fight is certainly an uphill one and it gets extremely busy this week, starting on Monday as the Mountaineers travel to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs (16-8 overall, 5-7 Big 12) for the first time. The game was originally slated to be played Jan. 3 but was scrubbed due to COVID issues within the TCU program. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.
The Horned Frogs present many of the same problems seemingly every other team in the conference does. TCU is stingy on defense, allowing just 63.8 points per game and limiting opponents to 41.5% shooting. TCU is also one of the country’s premier rebounding teams, ranking fourth nationally (through Friday’s games) with an average margin of plus-9.5 on the glass.
Again, all of those things would seem to be matchup nightmares for the Mountaineers, and that was evident again on Saturday. West Virginia (14-12, 3-10) shot just 27.9% from the floor (19 for 68) and was bludgeoned on the boards to the tune of a 49-32 rebounding deficiency.
Saturday marked the 14th time the Mountaineers have come up on the losing end of the rebounding battle, with seven of those coming by 10 or more. WVU’s field goal percentage has also slipped to 40.8%, which would have placed it 317th out of 350 teams in Friday’s statistics (national statistics hadn’t been updated as of Sunday afternoon).
Sure, West Virginia is playing in arguably the toughest conference in America -- something both Huggins and senior guard Sean McNeil said will help their tournament prospects. And sure, WVU is playing in unquestionably the toughest defensive league in the country.
But Huggins’ biggest concerns are the fact that his team struggles to make shots not because of opposing defenses, but because of its own mistakes. That was evidenced by a 4-for-19 shooting performance not on 3-point attempts, but on layups on Saturday.
“I was thinking about instead of shooting a layup, turning around and passing it out and letting a guy shoot a 3,” Huggins deadpanned. “Probably at the end of the day, that would be more fruitful for us than having guys continue to miss layups.”
The Mountaineers certainly have their physical disadvantages, especially on the inside, where Kansas center David McCormack feasted, scoring 19 points for the second game in a row against the Mountaineers. He pulled down 26 combined rebounds in the teams’ two meetings.
On Monday, WVU will be up against a pair of solid guards in TCU leading scorers Mike Miles (14.7 points per game) and Damion Baugh (10.6 points per game).
But the team’s shortcomings are magnified by its mistakes, and Huggins said if his team still has a chance at a postseason berth, it has to shore those things up.
“The reality of it is, when you need everything you can get and then you go to the line and miss three front ends and we start the game by missing how man 1-footers? We can’t survive that,” Huggins said. “We’re not good enough to survive that and we’ve talked about it and talked about it and worked on it and worked on it.”