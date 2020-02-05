MORGANTOWN -- On the surface, Wednesday's game appeared to be a step in the right direction for the West Virginia University men's basketball team.
The No. 13 Mountaineers shot the ball pretty well from the field -- which has been a problem area for the team this season -- while never allowing visiting Iowa State to lead in a 76-61 win at the WVU Coliseum.
Don't tell that to veteran West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, however, because he's not buying it.
"Honestly, I'm having a hard time finding anything really positive to come out of this other than we won," Huggins said.
The Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) made 29 of 58 shot attempts from the field against the Cyclones, including a 6-of-22 mark from 3-point range, while hitting just half of its foul shots in a 12-of-24 performance at the line.
Huggins was clearly not happy and not willing to accept any praise for his team's shooting performance.
"We shot 50 percent from the free-throw line," Huggins said. "We missed the front ends of one-and-ones. We didn't rebound the ball -- that's effort. We didn't handle the ball. We had 19 turnovers. We were headed in a direction that I thought was going to make us a pretty darn good team, and then we come out today and turn it over 19 times. It's ridiculous.
"Those are the telltale signs that you go back and look at when guys play bad -- they don't make free throws. We missed how many point-blank shots? This group is normally really pulling for each other and enthusiastic. [There was] no emotion today."
West Virginia mostly did what it pleased Wednesday against the reeling Cyclones (9-13, 2-7 Big 12), but it was plain to see the Mountaineers were sloppy at times with a big lead.
Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton has been among the Big 12's best players this season, but did not have his best game Wednesday in Morgantown. WVU senior Jermaine Haley drew the assignment of guarding Haliburton most of the evening, and performed well in holding the standout sophomore below his season averages.
Haley, listed at 6-foot-7, is West Virginia's tallest guard and was able to use his size and length to bother Haliburton in the Coliseum.
"Jermaine was fine," Huggins said. "We wanted to put some size on [Haliburton]. I thought Jermaine did a pretty good job, actually."
Haley finished with 11 points to go with five assists and seven rebounds -- four of them on the offensive end. Huggins said it was perhaps the senior's best game in a West Virginia uniform. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said he was impressed with Haley's defense on Haliburton but it was his contributions on offense that stood out.
"When we were patient, when we attacked, I thought we got some good things," Prohm said. "Haley's got good length, but I thought offensively I was more impressed with him because I thought he made some really big efforts to go to the glass and get some second-chance points."
The Mountaineers led 41-27 at halftime and were able to hold off the Cyclones as they tried to cut into that lead early in the second half. Prohm said his team was able to weather some storms, but could never break through against WVU's stout defense.
"Started off the second half well," Prohm said. "Got it to 13 and kept it close, and they hit us with a little run and that was kind of the game. [It] kind of stayed that way the rest of the game. The physicality, obviously 15 feet and in, was probably the biggest difference in the game."
West Virginia used its size advantage to dominate the glass against ISU, out-rebounding the Cyclones 46-28. Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe was WVU's leading scorer with 16 points while also grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds in the win. Seven different WVU players had at least three rebounds against the Cyclones.
"You give up 20 offensive rebounds and you shoot 60 percent from the field," Prohm said. "I mean there is no question the physicality was a huge difference in the game."
In addition to Haley and Tshiebwe, three other Mountaineers hit double-digits in scoring with senior guard Chase Harler finishing with 14 points while sophomore Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews each had 12.
WVU is back on the road for its next game when the Mountaineers visit Oklahoma on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the broadcast slated for ESPNU.