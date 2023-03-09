Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

B12 Texas Tech West Virgina Basketball

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins talks to his players during the first half of a game against Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel | The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tre Mitchell remembers the first call he got from Bob Huggins when he entered the transfer portal after deciding to leave Texas.

The call from West Virginia’s Hall of Fame coach involved conversations about winning, work ethic and being a part of something great.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.