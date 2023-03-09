KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tre Mitchell remembers the first call he got from Bob Huggins when he entered the transfer portal after deciding to leave Texas.
The call from West Virginia’s Hall of Fame coach involved conversations about winning, work ethic and being a part of something great.
Not surprising topics, considering how much Huggins has won in his career.
“He reached out to me, and what an opportunity it is to go play for a coach that’s in the Hall of Fame that has that many wins,” Mitchell said after the Mountaineers beat Texas Tech 78-62 in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.
Now, with the retirement of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Wednesday, Huggins is the winningest active coach in Division I.
Huggins said after that game the accomplishment isn’t something that is on his mind, however.
“Honestly, I don't think about those things, unless I come in here and listen to you guys, and then I ... you know, I don't know,” he said after the win over the Red Raiders. “I mean, my dad was a coach. My dad was probably the most successful high school coach in the history of Ohio basketball, and he never really -- I mean ... he'd say, I don't know anything about it, you know? And probably honestly he didn't. He didn't really pay any attention. He didn't care. I don't know.
“Means I'm old, I guess. Getting older anyway. I'm not old. I'm getting older. How's that?”
Huggins was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September, and with a win over Portland State earlier this season, he moved past Jim Calhoun into third place all-time in Division I victories.
He has a career record of 935-413 over 41 years after the Mountaineers' 78-61 loss in Thursday’s Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal against Kansas. Of those victories, 345 have come with his alma mater. Only Gale Catlett (439) has more wins with the Mountaineers.
Huggins is one of two coaches to win 300 games at two different D-I schools. He also won 399 at Cincinnati. Roy Williams accomplished the feat with Kansas and North Carolina.
“That’s my guy,” WVU fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who has played four seasons under Huggins, told West Virginia Sports Now. “I’m happy I was here for No. 900. Obviously we got that in the tournament two years ago.
“He’s the guy. All the credit -- give it to him. He has a great circle of people around him, great coaching staff and he’s been coaching for a long time. I saw his quote earlier -- 'I guess that means I’m getting old.' There are coaches way older than him that have way less wins than him. He’s a great coach, he’s phenomenal, he’s a pillar in the sport of basketball and that’s my guy. Love him to death. I want him to get to 1,000.”
Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Boeheim both won more than 1,000 games in their coaching careers, and are the only two with more wins than Huggins.
Huggins has coached 1,348 career games, which is the fifth-most in D-I history behind Krzyzewski, Boeheim, Jim Phelan and Cliff Ellis.
“I would say his delivery [is the best part of getting coached by Huggins], because he’s either super chill or he’s on 100,” Mitchell said. “There’s no in-between, but he’s more so on that chill side more of the time. The way he says some things, I kind of relate to it because I’m kind of similar. I’m a laid-back guy when it comes to certain things in conversations, so it’s easy for me to translate and understand what he’s trying to get across to us.”
Syracuse announced the retirement of Boeheim shortly after the Orange fell 77-74 to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. Boeheim was Syracuse's coach for 47 seasons.
The Orange, who went 17-15 this season, announced the promotion of assistant Adrian Autry to be the program’s next bench boss.
“Well, honestly, I'm surprised,” Huggins said of Boeheim's departure. “You know, he's a basketball diehard, and he was coaching when I was playing. And we talk about that occasionally. I made two free throws actually to put him away. So we talk about that occasionally.
“He's a great guy. He's an absolutely great guy. He's a fun guy to be around. I think a lot of times people misunderstand what a really good guy he is and his humor. And he's had an absolutely incredible career from being a player at Syracuse to what he's done and what he's won, what, thousands and thousands of games? That's hard to do. It's hard to do, and it's hard to stay at the top like he has, certainly.”
But now, with Boeheim retired, Huggins is the winningest coach active in college basketball.
The Mountaineers, who are playing their best basketball of the season with wins in four of their last six games, will try to get Huggins win No. 936 in their next outing, which they anticipate being in the NCAA Tournament next week.
“The only thing I think of is, what an opportunity and what a privilege, really, to have somebody who has that much experience under his belt coaching you every single day and pushing you to be better and telling you the things he sees and the things he’s seen in past players where you can improve and you can get to that next level and really make an impact,” Mitchell said.