West Virginia coach Bob Huggins reacts to a call during the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament. The Mountaineers have scheduled a game against Ohio State during the 2023-24 season, WVU announced Wednesday.
Former West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has been placed on non-reporting 12-month probation after being accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for first-time DUI offenders.
MetroNews first reported the update in Huggins’ case.
Huggins, who was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16, appeared in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3 and waived his case, setting up a formal arraignment on Aug. 17. The arraignment was canceled after he was accepted into the diversion program. A hearing was held July 14.
The ARD agreement includes a 12-month ARD probation, with the option of termination after six months if conditions are complete, driver's license to be suspended for at least 60 days, alcohol treatment as recommended following the Court Reporting Network assessment, completion of approved “Alcohol Highway Safety School” classes and the payment of all court costs, which totaled $2,810. These conditions must be met within a year.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007, attracted the attention of Pittsburgh police when they noticed his university-leased 2023 GMC Yukon Denali blocking traffic on Merchant Street off Ridge Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on June 16.
Officers suspected Huggins was intoxicated and he was arrested after failing attempts at field sobriety tests, according to a criminal complaint filed on June 17 by the Pittsburgh Police Department. He was taken to a nearby police station, where a breathalyzer test showed Huggins had a blood-alcohol concentration of .210, officers wrote.
WVU announced Huggins’ resignation a day after his arrest -- which he later disputed -- and Josh Eilert was named interim coach for the 2023-24 season on June 24 and formally introduced June 26. Athletic director Wren Baker said a national search for a permanent coach will take place at the conclusion of the upcoming season.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.