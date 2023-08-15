Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins reacts to a call during the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament. The Mountaineers have scheduled a game against Ohio State during the 2023-24 season, WVU announced Wednesday.

 Butch Dill | The Associated Press

Former West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has been placed on non-reporting 12-month probation after being accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for first-time DUI offenders.

MetroNews first reported the update in Huggins’ case.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.