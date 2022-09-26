Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Towson West Virginia Football

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was recognized for his induction into the College Basketball Hall of Fame during West Virginia's game against Towson Saturday on Sept. 17 in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Don’t look now but college basketball is upon us.

While teams have been able to hold condensed workout sessions for over a month now, the Mountaineer men’s team held its first full-scale practice Monday afternoon.

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.