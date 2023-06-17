Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins submitted his letter of resignation to university President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker Saturday night.

Huggins' resignation comes after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.