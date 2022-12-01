MORGANTOWN – Bob Huggins was quick to answer, and did so like any old rival would, when asked about his best memories of playing against Xavier.
“I don’t have any good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever,” the Hall of Fame coach said Thursday on a Zoom with reporters. “None. Absolutely none.”
Huggins, who coached Xavier’s heated Crosstown Shootout rival, Cincinnati, for 16 seasons, then opened up about his experiences in the rivalry, his time in Cincinnati and the people he worked with ahead of his return to the area for West Virginia’s 6:30 p.m. game Saturday against Xavier at the Cintas Center.
Huggins began his time at Cincinnati ahead of the 1989-90 season after stops at Walsh College and Akron as head coach, and while with the Bearcats compiled a 399-127 record and NCAA Tournament appearances his final 14 seasons, with a Final Four berth in 1992, Elite Eight appearances in 1993 and 1996 and a run to the Sweet 16 in 2001.
In the 16 meetings with Xavier during that time, Cincinnati went 8-8. Xavier won the first under Pete Gillen, but the Bearcats won five of the next six of the games rotated between the Cincinnati Gardens and Shoemaker Center – Huggins recalled playing at the Gardens as “kind of neat” with the smell of popcorn and seeing the Cincinnati Royals walk in.
“Very rarely did we play that we both weren’t ranked. Very, very rarely,” Huggins said. “Skip [Prosser] had it going. Pete left and Skip really had it rolling. They were good. They were really good. Skip obviously was a heck of a coach.”
Huggins says he and Gillen didn’t get along very well early on, but that changed later and the two became good friends – he recalled the former coach calling one of WVU’s games in Mexico on TV later on.
Prosser took over at Xavier for the 1994-95 season, and in seven meetings before Thad Matta became the coach in 2001, the Musketeers went 4-3 against Cincinnati, including wins in 1996 and 1999 when the Bearcats were the top-ranked team in the country.
“Actually, Skip and I were very good friends. I think to the point where we both agreed that when we retired – him from Xavier, myself from UC – that we would get together once a week and just sit around and have a couple beers and talk, ya know?” Huggins said. “His place one week, the next week go to my place. Just kind of sit around and talk about the state of college basketball or whatever it is we were talking about that particular day.
“Really looking forward to it, and unfortunately Skip passed. I was actually with him the night before at the same table. He had his assistant coaches there at the table and I was right across from him, and we were talking back and forth. Then he passed away the next morning.”
Xavier played Kansas State and won 76-66 in Cincinnati during the 2006-07 season – Huggins’ lone season coaching the Wildcats before making the move home to coach West Virginia. While WVU has played at Cincinnati during the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons under Huggins, Saturday will mark the WVU's first game at Xavier.
The Musketeers are coached by Sean Miller, who was in his first year of his first stint with the program in Huggins’ last Crosstown Shootout. UC won that game 65-54. Miller returned to Xavier in March.
“I’ve known Sean since Sean was a kid. His father, my father, went to Ed McCluskey basketball camp in Erie, Pennsylvania, and my first year I was the gopher – I was the guy that ran around and picked up all the balls, counted all the balls and made sure they were in the ball rack. Then I got older and Sean came in and he was a little fella and Sean got to chase the balls around, take them over, put them in the ball rack and make sure he had them all accounted for,” Huggins said. “A lot of similarities.”
Saturday’s game is part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle Challenge and is set to be televised on FS1.