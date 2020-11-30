West Virginia may have done enough to secure three wins and a championship in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux City, South Dakota, last week, but the grass wasn’t all green near the Black Hills for the Mountaineers.
Stretches of shooting slumps, defensive lapses and a general lack of execution in spots left plenty for all involved to aim at fixing as the team prepares for a massive test against No. 1 Gonzaga Wednesday in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.
“There’s a lot of areas we’d like to improve,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said during a Zoom meeting on Monday. “We haven’t played very well. For this group, I don’t think we’ve played near as well as we’re capable of playing.”
In particular, Huggins has been unhappy with his team’s defensive effort through three games, even if the numbers say otherwise. WVU allowed 67 points per game in wins over South Dakota State, VCU and Western Kentucky, with those three opponents shooting 41% from the floor. Included in that number is a mark of 14 for 57 (24.6%) from 3-point range.
But Huggins contends that those statistics aren’t necessarily indicative of the opportunities WVU’s defense allowed. A red-hot Gonzaga offense will likely make the Mountaineers pay for allowing those opportunities.
“We haven’t guarded,” Huggins said. “We haven’t guarded not even a little bit compared to what basically this same group did a year ago at the end of the year. Baylor came in here No. 1 in the country and we guarded the heck out of them.
“We didn’t guard the teams we played in South Dakota the way we guarded teams in our own league. I think our defense has got to get a lot better. We missed so many open guys and I’m not just talking about open cutters, I’m talking about guys standing wide open in a corner or on the wing or whatever.”
There were some WVU players that impressed over the course of the three games, and there were others that left a little to be desired.
The latter group includes 6-foot-9, 260-pound sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who drew significant preseason recognition, including a spot on the Naismith Award watch list and a first-team all-Big 12 Conference spot. That came after a debut season that saw Tshiebwe average 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds, tops on the team in both categories.
But it’s been a bit of a struggle in the early going for Tshiebwe, who averaged 7.7 points and 8.7 boards while battling foul trouble and shooting 47.4 percent from the floor in South Dakota.
“Foul trouble was the reason he came out of the game, but he hasn’t finished around the rim the way he finished around the rim a year ago,” Huggins said. “He can dunk it when there’s no one around him, but it’s hard to dunk over people in traffic. It’s just a matter of keeping your head on the rim and that’s a common problem unfortunately with bigs is that they look everywhere but the rim. How do you miss a 1-footer? You don’t look where you’re shooting it.”
There were bright spots for the Mountaineers in South Dakota as well, with one of the brightest being Taz Sherman, who came off the bench and hit pivotal shots in kick-starting a Mountaineer offense that struggled at times. Sherman hit two big shots during an 18-2 second-half run that turned a 50-41 deficit into a 59-52 lead against Western Kentucky in the tournament championship game. Sherman finished with 12 points in the 70-64 victory and is averaging 11.7 points in 22.7 minutes per contest.
Though it’s early, Sherman has seemed to slot right into the role of an offensive spark off the bench, and it’s one he’s accepted and is relishing.
“My job is just always to be ready because starting lineups can vary and change, but my job is just to stay ready and be ready for when I’m in the game and bring the energy like I always do,” Sherman said.
But even while he played well, Sherman also saw plenty of room for imrovement as the No. 1 Bulldogs loom.
“I feel like we can get into our offensive sets quicker and be more efficient and fluent with that,” Sherman said. “Also, I think we can keep our defensive intensity throughout the whole game instead of a quick 10-minute spurt, or when we’re down a couple points and we’ve got to make a comeback. I feel like we should be able to hold our defennsive intensity like we did toward the end of last year and just maintain that.”
The Mountaineers climbed to No. 11 in the Associated Press’ first regular-season poll, up four spots from their No. 15 ranking in the preseason poll.
Gonzaga retained the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll, followed by Baylor, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Besides Baylor and WVU, other Big 12 teams in this week’s poll are No. 7 Kansas (down from No. 6 after losing to Gonzaga) and Texas and Texas Tech (tied for 17th).
WVU junior forward Derek Culver was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Culver was named MVP of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic after leading West Virginia to a 3-0 start. He had 23 points and 15 rebounds against VCU in the semifinals, scored 15 points in the championship win over Western Kentucky and had 14 rebounds and four blocked shots in the quarterfinal win against South Dakota State.
Culver averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the week while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.