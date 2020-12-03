INDIANAPOLIS — There was plenty to take away from West Virginia’s 87-82 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga at the Jimmy V Classic on Wednesday night, and there were as many if not more positives than negatives.
But Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins has never much been into moral victories, and that didn’t change in the aftermath of WVU’s fifth loss in five tries against the Bulldogs.
“Everybody says, ‘You learn from this’ — what do you learn from losing? I don’t see that,” Huggins said. “I detest losing. It’s not that I don’t like it, I detest it. I thought we were prepared to win; we just didn’t do what we needed to do.
“How do you get back-cut five or six times? I mean, come on, wake up. We didn’t run the floor. We didn’t take care of the ball. I could sit here and give you 50 reasons or 50 things that we shouldn’t have done, but we did. We’ve got to fix it. They’ve got to fix it. I can tell them and show them how to fix it, they need to fix it. And I think they will.”
The No. 11 Mountaineers (3-1) led throughout a majority of the contest and were ahead by as many as nine points in the first half. It was WVU’s seventh matchup against a No. 1 team under Huggins and the Mountaineers dropped to 3-4 in those matchups.
Despite the good things the Mountaineers did — which included a 27-for-33 performance at the free-throw line, a modest 41-36 rebounding advantage and holding Gonzaga’s three leading scorers below their scoring averages — foul problems, shooting woes, defensive lapses, particularly in the paint and in transition, and turnovers at costly times were still too much to overcome.
After the game, WVU forward Derek Culver, who despite leading the Mountaineers in points (18) and rebounds (15) and was responsible for several of those late turnovers, tried to take the blame.
“All due respect to Gonzaga, they’re a really good team but we had them today — we most definitely had them today,” Culver said. “I’ll put the blame on myself. I lost this game for us because there was a couple of times I had the ball and blindside help came and they knocked the ball from my hands. I feel like I lost this game for me and my teammates.
“That’s what makes me so mad. They didn’t show us nothing that we had not seen. They didn’t show us anything we couldn’t guard. We just shot ourselves in the foot.”
While Culver certainly made costly mistakes down the stretch, Huggins saw plenty of blame to go around.
“I think we all ought to shoulder the blame,” Huggins said. “I think every guy that got back cut should shoulder blame. I think every guy that didn’t block out and let a guy go in, every guy that went to the free-throw line and missed two free throws — I think everybody ought to shoulder the blame. I think our coaching staff ought to shoulder the blame because we tried to guard ball screens and our guys obviously aren’t capable of guarding ball screens that way and that’s all of us. I think everybody had an input in it.”
While close wasn’t good enough, it did offer a tantalizing glimpse of what the 2020-2021 edition of the Mountaineers could be in going toe to toe with the No. 1 Bulldogs in the team’s fourth game in seven days.
But when Huggins looks at Gonzaga, he sees a team on the perch that he’d like to see his own on. He believes it’s possible for this squad, but concluded that there is plenty of work left to get there.
“We just got to get better, man,” Huggins said. “We’ve got to fix some things. I want nothing more than to have West Virginia University at the top of college basketball, the number one team in the country so that our people are proud. They’re proud of our guys, they’re proud of our university, they’re proud of their state. That’s a great thing.
“I think one of the great things that I’ve experienced in 43 years of coaching was going to the Final Four and to see the joy and excitement that came to Mountaineer nation. That’s what we’re going to do again, but we’ve got to fix some things.”