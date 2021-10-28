MORGANTOWN -- As the West Virginia University men’s basketball team prepares for its final exhibition game ahead of the start of the 2021-22 regular-season opener, head coach Bob Huggins says he’s still searching for answers.
“This group, as of today, is not even close to being as good as the group was last year,” stated the coach, who lost five of his top eight scorers from last season’s 19-10 squad that spent the entire season ranked in the top 20. “We have a lot of work to do. That’s not to say we can’t do it, but we do have a lot of work to do.”
West Virginia hosts Akron at the WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. Friday in a contest that will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now channel of ESPN+. Proceeds from the charity exhibition game will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.
The Zips, who feature Huntington native Mikal Dawson, were 15-8 last season and return three of their top four scorers from that team, including 6-foot-2 junior guard Bryan Trimble (12.0 points per game while making 39.8% from 3-point range), 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Enrique Freeman (7.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game) and 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Ali Ali (7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds per game).
“We’re not very good defensively,” acknowledged Huggins, “but I think that’s why Akron will be good for us. They have veteran guys and a couple transfer guys who were very good at their level. I think they’re going to be good for us.”
With eight returnees and seven newcomers, Huggins is still piecing together the 2021-22 puzzle. As usual for him, that starts on the defensive end.
“There is a difference between guarding and guarding the way we guard,” said Huggins, who holds a career record of 900-382. “We haven’t figured out the way we guard yet.”
Huggins was asked if this year’s club had the potential to improve defensively.
“It’s hard to tell,” the coach said. “To be a good defensive team, you can’t give up straight-line drives, and right now everybody who touches the ball gets straight-line drives against us.”
With the hopes of helping West Virginia’s defense, Huggins added a couple of shot blockers to this year’s Mountaineer roster, bringing in grad transfers Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap.
A 6-9, 230-pound senior, Carrigan averaged 2.5 blocks as well as 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds last year for Florida International. Paulicap (6-8, 235) averaged 1.3 blocks, 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for DePaul last season.
The hope is they will be able to protect the rim for the Mountaineers, though they are adjusting to better competition with WVU than in their previous stops.
“I can tell you what you find out, and that it’s a lot easier to block shots at lower levels than it is here, honestly,” noted Huggins. “They block shots every once in a while, but they’re not Sags [Sagaba Konate], they’re not Derek [Culver], they’re not some of the other guys we’ve had. The physicality is what gets them, and they’re not used to that.
"[The Big 12] is a really physical league, and they have to get used to that. Your butt has to be down, because if you stand straight up, you’re going to get knocked across the lane. If you’re under the basket and someone is leaning on you, how are you going to go block a shot? It’s a different world. It’s going to take them a while to get used to it, indeed if they do get used to it.”
After Friday’s exhibition against Akron, West Virginia will wait 10 more days before tipping off its regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the WVU Coliseum against Oakland (7 p.m. on ESPN+).
At that point, it’s off and running for the Mountaineers, who will play seven games before the month of November is over.