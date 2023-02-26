LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Bob Huggins made the case for West Virginia to be in the NCAA Tournament following the Mountaineers’ 76-74 loss to No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.
So did Jayhawks coach Bill Self.
“You guys saw them play today,” Self said. “Does that look like an NCAA Tournament team to you? And the answer is an emphatic ‘yes.’ They’re good. The league’s just really hard. The league’s really hard and they’re really good.”
The Mountaineers fell to 16-13 overall and 5-11 in Big 12 play with the loss and have been teetering on the bubble of making the tournament, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
They still have two more regular-season games to play -- at No. 23 Iowa State on Monday at 9 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, and at home Saturday against Kansas State.
WVU entered Saturday's game in the “last four byes” category and slid slightly to the “last four in” category of the bracketology after the loss.
The biggest case for WVU to be included? Their strength of schedule.
The Mountaineers have played the fifth-toughest schedule nationally, according to the NCAA SOS ratings. They’ve played the current No. 3, No. 5, No. 8, No. 9, No. 14, No. 16, No. 23 and No. 24 teams in the AP poll this season and, of those, six are on WVU’s schedule twice because they are Big 12 Conference opponents. Of the other two ranked opponents, one came at a neutral site and the other was a true road game.
WVU also blew out a Pittsburgh team that currently leads the ACC standings and is second in the receiving votes category of the AP poll on the road, 81-56, and beat then-No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
“We have far and away -- and it’s not even close -- the best strength of schedule in the country, no question,” Huggins said. “If that doesn’t mean something to the committee, shame on them. I think not just that, I think you look at our scores -- we deserve to be in the tournament. They give you all that BS about ‘play a strong schedule,’ then you play a strong schedule -- well, if they continue to tell you to do that, then by God they ought to hold up their end of the bargain.
“I told our guys, I don’t think, really, we have anything to worry about and I will blast their ass as far and as long as I can if they don’t let these guys in the tournament after years and years of ‘play a competitive schedule.’ The best teams are the teams that play the best strength of schedule. We have played the best strength of schedule and it’s not arguable. We’ve played the best. I think they ought to get credit for it.”
The Mountaineers were No. 27 in the NET rankings as of Sunday. The entire Big 12 is in the top 65 and the 10-team league has an average NET ranking of 28. WVU is No. 20 in the KenPom Ratings.
And the Mountaineers feel that Saturday’s game should be an indicator they belong in the field.
WVU never trailed by more than eight in a game that featured nine ties and 15 lead changes, and the Mountaineers had a chance to tie or win in their final possession, but couldn’t get a clean look off and fell 76-74.
“Oh, we belong. There’s no question about it,” said WVU guard Erik Stevenson, who had a game-high 23 points. “This obviously would have been nice -- really nice. We really wanted to come in here and get a win for coach and this program, but there’s a reason they win a lot of games in this building.
“This one stings, but we’ve got to get to Ames or wherever Iowa State is and go handle business and get a win there and hopefully finish out with a win against Kansas State at home.”
WVU could help its chances with wins to close the regular season, and it’s not unreasonable to believe it could do it.
The Mountaineers beat Iowa State 76-71 at the WVU Coliseum earlier this month, when the Cyclones were ranked No. 11 nationally, behind a 22-point effort from Kedrian Johnson and a 20-point game from Emmitt Matthews Jr. Iowa State has struggled lately, too, with losses in three straight games, including at home to Oklahoma, 61-50, on Saturday.
WVU opened Big 12 play with an 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, in a game the Mountaineers led by double digits at halftime.
There is also still the Big 12 Tournament, which will take place March 8-11 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
First up is Iowa State, however. After the earlier meeting this season, WVU holds a 13-9 lead in the all-time series and has won 12 of the last 15 regular-season meetings. The Mountaineers are 4-6 at Hilton Coliseum and have won two of the last three games there.
Monday’s game will be televised on ESPN2.