Despite a poor showing during the month of February that saw the West Virginia University men’s basketball team tumble from near the top of both the Big 12 standings and the Associated Press Top 25, the Mountaineers know there is still plenty to play for in their final regular-season game.
WVU hosts No. 4 Baylor (1 p.m, streaming only on ESPN+) on Saturday at the Coliseum with a shot to improve both its place in the final Big 12 standings — which means a higher seed for next week’s conference tournament at the Spring Center in Kansas City, Missouri — and also its confidence heading into postseason play.
The Mountaineers have won just two of their last eight games, but one of those wins came earlier this week on the road at Iowa State to snap a three-game slide as well as give WVU just its second road win in Big 12 play this season. That could provide some momentum heading into Saturday’s contest against the mighty Bears — a team with as good a chance as any to land one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. Momentum can only carry you so far, and veteran West Virginia coach Bob Huggins wants to see his team be tough.
The lack of toughness from the Mountaineers has extended all the way to the head coach, which he acknowledged and vowed to change during his time with the media on Friday.
“I told them yesterday I think it’s my fault,” Huggins said Friday. “I wasn’t as hard on them as what I need to be. They’re such good kids that it’s hard to be mean to them.
“You get guys who you go into the office at 8 o’clock and there’s already a problem waiting on you. Those guys aren’t hard to be mean to. These guys, you go in at 8 o’clock in the morning and they tell you six of them were over at the hospital going through rooms trying to cheer kids up who are dealing with some really rough things, and it’s hard to be mean to those guys. And I wasn’t tough enough on them.”
That ended during Thursday’s practice with positive results, Huggins said. What the West Virginia basketball team went through in February was a tough pill to swallow for many, but it inspired some self-reflection within the head coach that, if his plan works, could lead to postseason success for the mostly young Mountaineers.
“It’s a mistake that I made, honestly really not knowing that I was doing it until you start to look toward the end and you start to look at where we were and where we’re going and what happened,” Huggins said. “We weren’t tough enough on them. Consequently, they weren’t tough enough on our opponents.
“We should have been running the floor like we were running 40s for the combine. We didn’t. That’s my fault. That way, we would have been able to use our depth. We would have been able to wear people down so when we play somebody who’s only going to play eight people, we make them run the floor and we make them work their butts off to get up the floor and we just make their 40 minutes really hard. We didn’t do that.”
SEEDING SCENARIOS
Every team in the Big 12 has one game remaining, but the seeding for next week’s conference tournament are mostly undetermined.
In WVU’s case, that means the Mountaineers can still finish as high as No. 3 or as low as No. 7.
The best-case scenario for West Virginia would be a win Saturday against Baylor coupled with losses by Texas Tech, Texas and Oklahoma. All four would finish 9-9 in the league with WVU owning the tiebreaker and landing the No. 3 seed.
If the Mountaineers lose to the Bears, they’ll turn their attention to the TCU-Oklahoma game with hopes of avoiding the worst-case scenario. A loss to Baylor and a TCU win on Saturday would mean West Virginia falls to the No. 7 seed for next week’s tournament. The top six seeds all get an extra day off with the bottom four teams in the 10-team league pairing off and opening tournament play Wednesday.