Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Bob Huggins continues the rebuild of his WVU men’s basketball team, blending nine new pieces with five returnees with the hope of improving on last year’s 16-17 mark.

“I think we’re talented, but this is a game of repetition, and we haven’t had enough time to be repetitive enough about a lot of things,” said the coach. “You’re talking about a group of guys who came from a lot of different philosophies and a lot of different ways of doing things.