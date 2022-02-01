Without question, the hit delivered to Taz Sherman with just under four minutes remaining in WVU’s 81-77 loss to Baylor Monday night at the WVU Coliseum pretty much sealed the contest for the Bears.
Without Sherman’s scoring -- a game-best 29 points -- the Mountaineers were left with a gaping hole in an offense that had provided its best showing in weeks, and the No. 8-ranked Bears won 81-77.
“It makes it extremely difficult for us to score when you take our best player off the floor, and he was terrific today. He was the best player on the floor,” head coach Bob Huggins said on his postgame radio show.
What Huggins left unsaid were specifics concerning his displeasure with the action around the hit, which landed on Sherman’s jaw and knocked him to the floor. The officiating crew of Bert Smith, John Higgins and Ron Groover not only missed the arm-to-face blow delivered by Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan, but also did not stop the resulting action.
As Sherman crumpled to the floor, Sochan picked up the ball and advanced downcourt, committing an offensive foul on a drive to the basket. Only then was play halted to check on Sherman.
“We’ve got a guy laying there with a concussion and they didn’t even stop the game," Huggins lamented. "It was five on four. It blows my mind how this stuff always happens to us. Clearly something happened. He’s laying on the floor, and they didn’t stop the game to look at it.”
Unfortunately, the rule book is nebulous in terms of defining particular actions in situations such as this. Officials do have the option to stop play immediately, according to the NCAA rule book:
“When either an offensive or defensive player appears to be injured, officials should always give priority to protecting the injured player by stopping the game immediately when the health or safety of the player appears to be at issue.”
The officiating crew, after missing the foul, apparently did not look at Sherman again, or decided that his safety was not in question as the ball was pushed upcourt by the Bears. Like so many situations in any game, that’s a judgment call, but one with which Huggins obviously disagreed.
The missing of the initial call, though, is almost impossible to explain. While the hit to Sherman came from the elbow and upper arm of Sochan and was partially screened by the bodies of both players, Higgins was on the open side of the juncture where the contact occurred, and appeared to be looking directly at the pair.
Smith, on the opposite side of the court, may have been partially screened, but he was also looking at the pair, and the reaction of Sherman, including a violent snap-back of his head as the contact took place, was also in the clear.
Also in play on this sequence is the new flop warning/rule, which penalizes players who simulate contact in efforts to draw a foul. If either official thought there was not a foul committed by Sochan, then they should have issued a warning to Sherman for flopping. That obviously didn’t occur, which leads to the final, and most egregious, problem with the way the sequence was officiated.
While plays cannot be reviewed to assess a common foul, they can be reviewed to determine if a flagrant foul happened. Those can then be assessed to the offending player. Huggins clearly wanted a review of the play, but the crew did not go to the monitors to do so.
It’s hard to understand how a sequence involving a player who was knocked out of the game could not result in at least a cursory review, which could have easily been conducted in the time it took Sherman to be attended to on the floor and helped to the bench, but that’s exactly what happened. Baylor escaped with no damage, while WVU’s chances to win the game were crushed.
Of even further negative import, Sherman’s health status is still to be determined. He will have to clear concussion protocols before being allowed to return to practice or play, and that, of course, is a secondary consideration to his overall health and well-being, which is of the first priority. Still, there’s no question that his ability to return to the lineup will have a huge impact on WVU’s fading NCAA chances.
“I’m not a doctor, and there are doctors here. I mean, they don’t have any way of knowing either, other than the fact that he has a concussion,” Huggins said in the postgame. “I hope and pray Taz is OK, becasue I know how much this means to him."
There was one encouraging sign, though, as Sherman issued a quick "thumbs up" social media post as the team prepared to return home.