MORGANTOWN — The reasons behind the denial of the appeal for the waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia guard Jose Perez by the NCAA on Wednesday before the team’s 83-78 loss to Baylor remain a mystery, according to coach Bob Huggins.
He didn’t hold back when talking about the sport’s governing body after the game.
“The truth of the matter is — and I’ll probably get in trouble for saying it — they don’t know what the hell they’re doing,” the Hall of Fame coach said. “They don’t do what they’re supposed to do, so they get sued. That’s a fact, because they didn’t do what they were supposed to do and they thought they were high and mighty, and then when it got to the congressional level, they find out they were not that high and mighty. Then they try to scramble. Why do we have [name, image and likeness]? We have NIL, so they took the basket and put it in colleges’ and universities’ hands — they’re out.”
Perez, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, transferred to WVU late this fall from Manhattan College. His waiver for immediate eligibility was denied Dec. 16, and the Mountaineers filed an appeal following the decision.
WVU announced Nov. 17 that Perez had enrolled at the school for the upcoming spring semester, and at that point his eligibility status for games and practices would be determined at a later date.
Perez transferred from Manhattan after coach Steve Masiello was fired Oct. 25.
“I’ve been in virtually every committee there is and I still don’t understand,” Huggins said. “I know for a fact that there are university presidents, university athletic directors, that don’t understand what they’re doing or agree with it. But what are you going to do? They are the boss. It’s like you go to work and they tell you to do this and then you need to do it or you’re in trouble.”
Perez started 29 of the 30 games he played last year at Manhattan, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He was named first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after leading the league in scoring and free throws made and finishing second in assists.
Prior to Manhattan, the Bronx, New York, native was at Marquette for the 2020-21 season, where he played in 10 games.
Perez spent his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game there as a sophomore, and as a freshman, he broke the Gardner-Webb single-season freshman scoring record for the Division I era with 526 points, averaging 15.1 points per game.
Overall, he’s played in 97 career games with 76 starts. He has recorded 1,460 points, 444 rebounds and 338 assists.
“Extremely unfortunate,” Huggins said. “I don’t know the whys and the wherefores. I know this: You’re talking about a kid who was a very good student in high school, who gave nobody problems or issues, who was recommended by his high school coach. He is very well thought of in New York. [Iona coach] Rick Pitino recommended him as a player and as a person.
“I’m against anything that hurts young people. I’m against anything that takes away a chance for a young person to succeed in life. This guy’s a good student — he’s not a bad student, he’s a good student — he’s a good kid, he’s a good guy. And we’re not talking about bringing in Moses Malone. We’re talking about bringing in a kid who was a small-college player. I don’t understand. I don’t know why very educated adults would come to that decision.”
Also on Wednesday, the Division I Council took steps to modernize several rules, including adjustments to transfer waiver guidelines.
The council unanimously voted to update guidelines for undergraduates who are transferring for a second time. Each waiver request will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but moving forward they must either have a demonstrated physical injury or illness or mental health condition that necessitated the transfer or have exigent circumstances that clearly necessitate immediate departure from the previous school unrelated to the athlete’s athletic participation.
All other guidelines will no longer be used for waiver requests to compete during the seasons that first occur in 2023-24.
The council also directed the Transfer Advisory Group to recommend changes to the transfer waiver process to manage situations that fall outside the guidelines, and for those expected to meet the requirements for a limited transfer exception, the council voted to allow student-athletes to enter the portal at any time instead of requiring them to use the window for that sport.
Perez did receive an additional year of eligibility when his initial waiver request was denied in December, but Huggins said after the loss to Baylor the two had not had discussions on whether he would return.
“I certainly think it would be in his best interest,” Huggins said, “but I don’t know. I know he knows that the people at this university have done everything humanly possible to help him and he knows that and he has great appreciation for that. Now, where you go from there, I don’t know.
“You put yourself in those shoes, would you be upset? Of course. When you totally take away the game that you love on top of all that — I don’t know, man. In this world you’re going to have, or at least try to have, I don’t know how many people say, ‘Hey man, they didn’t take care of you. You come over and we’ll take care of you, we’ll make sure.’ That’s life. It’s the way things work in today’s world. I just don’t want to be a part of it. I don’t want to be a part of that part of it.”
WVU fell to 10-6 overall and 0-4 in Big 12 play with Wednesday’s loss and will next play at Oklahoma on Saturday.