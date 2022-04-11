West Virginia’s men’s basketball program has landed its second transfer guard of the spring as it attempts to rebuild its backcourt for the 2022-23 season.
Joe Toussaint, a classic point guard who focuses on playmaking, ball distribution and defense, announced WVU as his transfer destination on Monday.
The 6-foot, 190-pound native of The Bronx, New York, averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 assists for Iowa in 98 games over the past three seasons. He started 20 games in his freshman campaign but did not start any as a sophomore in 2020-21 as he saw his minutes and production fall across the board.
Last year, he moved back into a sometime starting role, getting the nod in 21 of Iowa’s 36 games, and responding with a team-best 114 assists against 49 turnovers (2.3-1). He also came up with a career-best 51 steals, also the best on total on the Hawkeye roster, while shooting 42.3% from the field and 25.7% from 3-point distance. He hit 26 of his 31 free throw attempts (84%).
Toussaint announced his intention to transfer just a couple of weeks ago, noting that he was looking for an expanded role on the court. West Virginia, with its history of recruiting in the New York metro area, was quick to move with an offer, along with a number of other schools.
Toussaint played 17.3 minutes per contest this past season, with his 21 starts coming in the first 21 games of the season. At the end of January, his role was changed to a sub off the bench, and he only had one game in which he played more than 20 minutes the rest of the way, seeing 10 minutes or fewer in five of those.
Toussaint joins transfer guard Erik Stevenson as Mountaineers-to-be for the 2022-23 campaign. That pair, while not volume or efficient scorers, will join with returnees Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, along with incoming freshman Josiah Davis, to give the Mountaineers six scholarship guards.
Three open scholarship spots remain for WVU, with at least two of those figured to be held for taller wings or bigger forwards.
Toussaint has two years of eligibility remaining. A strongly built player with a competitive edge and a demonstrated love of defense, Toussaint would figure to fit in well with West Virginia’s hope to rebuild its defensive chops.