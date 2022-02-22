By and large, Monday’s 77-67 loss at TCU was a case of the same result, different day -- at least within the confines of the West Virginia’s current swoon, one that has now seen the Mountaineers drop 11 of their last 12 games.
Again, WVU was decimated on the boards to the tune of a 42-24 rebounding advantage for the Horned Frogs. Again, West Virginia’s offense went silent for far too long with the Mountaineers (14-13 overall, 3-11 Big 12 Conference) mustering just 34.6% shooting in the second half. Again, WVU lost the battle of points in the paint with the Horned Frogs outscoring the Mountaineers 40-28.
All of those things are longstanding trends, and despite the team’s practice work and scouting, West Virginia just has not improved enough in those areas. So how does that change this late in the season?
“We may be playing the wrong guys, I’m not sure,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins conceded.
Does that statement hint at lineup overhauls? WVU fans won’t have to wait long to find out as the Mountaineers are right back on the floor on Wednesday with a game at Iowa State. The contest tips off at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.
It will be a rematch of a game played in Morgantown, one that WVU won 79-63 on Feb. 8. That’s about all that’s gone right for West Virginia since early January, and the time to find answers -- with the Mountaineers’ hopes for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth having likely now ended -- seems to have run out.
On Monday, freshmen Seth Wilson, Kobe Johnson and Jamel King all got playing time and of late, Wilson has seen a fairly steady uptick in each game. Now, perhaps the most intriguing question left in a season that has likely had all of the postseason drama taken out of it is this: Will those three and perhaps even more of the team’s youngsters, such as big man James Okonkwo, continue to see the court more often?
Huggins offered no answer to that on Monday but vowed to take a hard look at it.
“I’m going to go back and look at the game and the guys that didn’t give us what we expect for them to give us are going to sit their butt over on the bench and watch the guys that do compete,” Huggins said. “And if they open their mouth on the bench, I’m going to send them home.
“I guess as a player I didn’t appreciate playing with guys who didn’t care. I never tolerated having guys around that didn’t care, and sometimes there’s tremendous good in addition by subtraction. You don’t want to do that. You try to give everybody a fair shot and a fair break. Sometimes, it has to come down to, ‘Let’s do this like they do in the real world.’”
How Huggins may decide who will see fewer minutes should the aforementioned youngsters see more may be determined after a film viewing. Or it could continue to be decided on Wednesday as the Mountaineers set to play yet another defensive-minded team that poses plenty of problems.
The Cyclones’ loss to West Virginia came amid a four-game skid, but since then Iowa State has answered with back-to-back wins at TCU (54-51) and at home against Oklahoma (75-54).
For the second straight game, West Virginia figures to play a team that needs a win to continue to push its own postseason prospects. Iowa State (18-9, 5-9) is a No. 8-seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.
The Cyclones promise to be stingy, yielding just 61.6 points per game, good enough for 16th nationally. Iowa State is also opportunistic on defense, averaging 8.5 steals, placing the Cyclones 34th.
Offensively, Penn State-transfer guard Izaiah Brockington has continued his big season and is averaging 17.3 points, fourth-best in the Big 12, with Tyrese Hunter adding 11 points per game. Hunter had 22 against the Mountaineers in the teams’ first meeting.
As for what other -- if any -- similarities can be taken from the first game, Wednesday night will tell the tale. But Huggins acknowledged the team’s offensive shortcomings and what must change, and what didn’t stand out immediately, he vowed to take another look at in the aftermath.
“If you’re trying to do the right thing and you’re back-cutting and you’re open and you don’t get the ball and then you back-cut again and you don’t get the ball and then you curl and you don’t get the ball, all of the sudden you start looking around like, ‘Is this dude ever going to pass the ball?'” Huggins said. “That’s what we’ve got to fix.
“We’re going to watch some film tonight. It’s hard to say, ‘That wasn’t me,’ when you’re up there on the film.”