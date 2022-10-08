Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Emmitt Matthews throws down a dunk for Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament on March 10 in Las Vegas. After one season with the Huskies in his home state, Matthews returned to WVU, where he played three seasons.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — When the news that Emmitt Matthews Jr. was returning to West Virginia University to close out his college basketball career where it started and with the coach, Bob Huggins, who had recruited him, we all saw it as a happy reunion.

But no one, at first, realized the emotional depth that was involved with this home-away-from-homecoming.

