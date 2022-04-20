Former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges will continue to play basketball games at the WVU Coliseum in the future, but he will now be doing so as a visiting player.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward from Fairmont entered the transfer portal on March 16. A little over a month later Bridges has found a new home, announcing Wednesday on Twitter that he was committing to fellow Big 12 member Baylor.
A four-star prospect coming out of Fairmont Senior High in the class of 2019, Bridges redshirted his first year with the Mountaineers and then became a key contributor the next two seasons. As a redshirt freshman in 2020-21, he played in 28 games, starting 19 of them, and he averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. The past season he started all 33 games for the 16-17 Mountaineers, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8. In his 61-game career at WVU, he scored in double figures 14 times and reached double figures in rebounds four times.
After entering the transfer portal last month, Bridges also received recruiting interest from Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State before ultimately committing to Baylor. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Former Mountaineers Sean McNeil and Isaiah Cottrell also entered the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season, but neither has yet announced a decision on his destination.