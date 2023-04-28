Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Texas West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) drives to the net while being guarded by Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- It appears Jimmy Bell Jr. will not be playing basketball or football at West Virginia next year.

Bell, a starting forward on the basketball team last season who was in a trial run with the school’s football team this spring, entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

