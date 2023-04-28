West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) drives to the net while being guarded by Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
MORGANTOWN -- It appears Jimmy Bell Jr. will not be playing basketball or football at West Virginia next year.
Bell, a starting forward on the basketball team last season who was in a trial run with the school’s football team this spring, entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-10, 285-pound Saginaw, Michigan, native started all 34 games for the 19-15 Mountaineers last year -- his only season with the program. He averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game, and shot 54.9% from the field.
Bell transferred to WVU for the 2022-23 season from Moberly Area Community College, where he spent the 2021-22 season. He played his first two years of college basketball at Saint Louis.
He had been in a trial period with WVU’s football team this spring after previously playing the sport in high school. Bell spent the first two weeks he was with the football team working on fundamentals, and last week’s Gold-Blue Spring Game was his sixth time actually practicing with the team. He entered the game at right tackle in the fourth quarter.
WVU football coach Neal Brown said after the spring game that “you see improvement,” and that the two, plus basketball coach Bob Huggins, would come to “a pretty quick resolution to where it all stands.”
The Mountaineer basketball team saw increased production from sophomore bigs James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague toward the end of last season, and WVU has signed Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards this offseason.
Starting forward Tre Mitchell already announced his return, as did guard Joe Toussaint. Those two and Bell were recognized on senior day but have eligibility remaining.
WVU has also signed Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa and received a commitment this week from Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle. Jose Perez, who was ruled ineligible for the 2022-23 season by the NCAA after transferring from Manhattan, announced earlier this year he would be back, and WVU also received a commitment earlier this year from Omar Silverio, another Manhattan transfer. The Mountaineers return Josiah Harris, Kobe Johnson, Patrick Suemnick and Seth Wilson, too.