MORGANTOWN - Bob Huggins said, for the most part, his West Virginia team played its best game of the season defensively in its 81-70 win Saturday over UAB at the WVU Coliseum.
It was play that started with what fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. calls the head of the snake - Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint.
The two were key in slowing Jordan “Jelly” Walker, who entered the matchup with the Mountaineers as the nation’s leading scorer but was held below his average to 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.
So what has made the duo so successful when they’re on the floor together?
“Ball pressure,” Toussaint said. “We’re quick, we’re strong, we’re going to pressure you, we’re going to run you off the 3-point line. That was the big key today, running Jordan off the 3-point line because he’s a really good 3-point shooter.”
The Mountaineers [8-2] also forced Walker to turn the ball over seven times, and as a team, UAB turned it over 19 times resulting in 25 WVU points. Walker was limited to 13 points and turned it over seven times in last year’s meeting in Birmingham, Ala. - a 65-59 WVU win.
That was in large part due to Johnson’s defense.
“I’d say it’s the ball pressure,” Johnson said. “We speed guys up, make them go faster than they actually want to go. I think me and Joe on the floor is going to continue to cause havoc.”
Johnson, a 6-foot-3 fifth-year point guard, is in his third season at WVU. Toussaint is a 6-foot senior that transferred in this year from Iowa, where he played three seasons. He’s come off the bench in all 10 games and averaged 11.3 points - the third-best mark on the team - along with 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Toussaint has 11 steals, which ranks third on the team behind Johnson and Erik Stevenson.
“Guys kind of come and go quite a bit these days, but it’s hard to imagine that somebody like Joe is out there looking for a home. He plays so hard and I think he sets the tone for our other guys,” Huggins said. “He plays so hard and he’s really good with the ball. It looks like, at times, he’s out of control, but I think that’s part of his deal is that it’s hard to get a beat on him because he can do so many things. He passes the ball, gets the ball to the right people at the right time.
“He’s been great. He’s a good free throw shooter. You put him and Keddy in the backcourt, it’s hard to get a good shot now.”
The two have played well offensively in WVU’s two games this week, in addition to their defensive effort. In a bounce-back win over Navy on Wednesday after losing at Xavier last weekend, the two combined for 23 points and 14 assists to just two turnovers. On Saturday, Johnson had 17 points and Toussaint had 14.
Huggins said the worry that comes with playing them together is that there’s nobody on the bench to come in and fill the role if needed.
Erik Stevenson has been WVU’s leading scorer but was limited to eight points with just one made field goal Saturday. Huggins said he’s played off the ball more before coming to Morgantown this season and they need him to be more of a guard. Sophomore Kobe Johnson came in to fill the point guard position late in the win over Navy, and Huggins said after that game he thought with Kobe Johnson’s size and movement, coupled with his coaching before he got to college, he could bother some opposing point guards.
“Here’s what scares you - like today, Keddy got two fouls like bang-bang. It’s scary to have both of them out there at the same time because if you get one of them in foul trouble, you have no sub really unless we’re going to play the freshman, who’s really not ready yet, but we don’t have anybody else,” Huggins said after Wednesday’s game. “ … Who knows how it all shakes out. I’ve got a lot of ideas. I just hope just a few of them work, you know?”
The duo of Kedrian Johnson and Toussaint believe having both on the floor at the same time is something the Mountaineers can do when Big 12 play starts Dec. 31 at Kansas State.
“I feel like we can play two point guards,” Kedrian Johnson said. “Joe’s a tough guy. He’s not going to back down from nobody. There’s other teams in our conference that also play two point guards, like Texas - they play two point guards. I feel like that's something we can do.”
WVU has two more nonconference games before that. The Mountaineers are scheduled to face Buffalo next Sunday and Stony Brook on Dec. 22 at the WVU Coliseum.