UAB West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) is defended by UAB forward Ty Brewer (15) during the second half of Saturday's game in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - Bob Huggins said, for the most part, his West Virginia team played its best game of the season defensively in its 81-70 win Saturday over UAB at the WVU Coliseum.

It was play that started with what fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. calls the head of the snake - Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint.

