Marquette North Carolina Basketball

Jose Perez gestures after scoring a 3-point basket for Marquette in 2021.

 AP photo

The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team.

A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.

