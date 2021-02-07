Save for a two-minute stretch to open the second half, one in which West Virginia watched a 10-point lead evaporate to nothing, the Mountaineers arguably put together their best all-around game of the season in Saturday’s 91-79 win over No. 23 Kansas.
It came in a contest that was arguably a must win for No. 17 WVU (13-5 overall, 6-3 Big 12 Conference) with five straight games against ranked opponents looming. Three of those are on the road.
So, beating a suddenly down Kansas team that had lost five of its last seven and will likely fall out of the top 25 next week, and defending home court in doing so, was certainly paramount for WVU.
In putting together such a performance, several players and aspects came together. First, it was a return to form for sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride, who shook off two subpar games in which he scored nine points each in games against Florida and Iowa State. After a postgame scoring correction, McBride was credited with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, joining Jerry West as the only players to record such a stat line in a Mountaineer uniform.
McBride resembled the player that nearly single-handedly willed his team past Texas Tech two weeks ago as he scored 17 of his 24 points in the final 7:11, including a game-winning shot with just over five seconds remaining.
So what was the key to Deuce being Deuce again?
“I think I came out a little bit more motivated today knowing how I’d played — I didn’t play up to how I expect to play every game,” McBride said. “You just keep on going. Things happen, shots fall, shots go out — you just keep going.”
That was the mentality of the team as well after Kansas made its run to begin the second half. It could have easily gone the other way; it often has both this season and against the Jayhawks as leads have disappeared and turned into losses.
Such was the case in the teams’ earlier meeting this season, a 79-65 win for the Jayhawks Dec. 22 in Lawrence, Kansas, a game in which the Mountaineers led 36-35 at the break. In that contest, the Jayhawks hit a season-high 16 3-pointers, pulled down 19 offensive rebounds and cashed in with 25 second-chance points.
That was the third straight game against Kansas that WVU led at halftime before succumbing. And much as the Mountaineers’ defense has been malilgned late, even by their own coach Bob Huggins, it came up in spades in a crucial second half on Saturday.
“One hundred percent our defense,” McBride said of the difference on Saturday and the prior meeting. “Obviously, they were getting step-in 3s [at Kansas] and they got a few rebounds today and were able to kick it back out. But I think we cut that down and, honestly, I think our defense was way more aggressive today than it was back then.”
McBride was certainly terrific on Saturday, but he wasn’t the only one. Taz Sherman erupted for 25 points and Derek Culver was his normal dominating self on the inside, going for 19 points and nine rebounds in a premiere matchup against Kansas big man David McCormack. Like McBride’s, Sherman’s point total represented a career high.
But the praise from Huggins didn’t end there. Junior forward Emmitt Matthews, who was hit hardest by the team’s COVID-19 outbreak in early January, losing 18 pounds in the process, was inserted back into the starting lineup for the first time on Saturday, taking point guard Jordan McCabe’s spot. Huggins said the move was situational, with Matthews’ 6-foot-7 frame and corresponding length needed to counterbalance Kansas’ size on the wing and along the perimeter.
In terms of scoring, Matthews’ 10 points didn’t make many waves, especially in comparison to the outputs of McBride, Sherman and Culver. But in playing 37 minutes and providing more size on the defensive end, Huggins praised Matthews’ effort after the game, saying his contributions were as important as anyone’s in the final result.
“I thought Emmitt Matthews was terrific,” Huggins said. “He passed the ball, he guarded, he got key rebounds — he’s a 6-7 guys who can switch off on guards. I thought he was really good. I thought he really, really helped us.”