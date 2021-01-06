The minute West Virginia University announced that starting sophomore forward and preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection Oscar Tshiebwe had left the program last Thursday, the remaining Mountaineers likely knew that each of them would need to step up in some way to make up for Tshiebwe’s absence.
In the two games since — a 75-71 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday and an 87-84 win at Oklahoma State on Monday — several players have done just that for the 14th-ranked Mountaineers.
Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges moved into the starting lineup and scored 19 points against the Sooners, buoying the Mountaineer offense in the first half as the rest of the team went cold. Taz Sherman scored 19 and 20 points in the two games off the bench to add scoring punch. After struggling against Oklahoma, junior forward Derek Culver piled up 22 points and 19 huge rebounds against the Cowboys, taking up the slack in the post.
But while Culver was already a starter, Sherman one of the first off the bench and Bridges a player Huggins mentioned off the bat as someone who would likely assume an instantly elevated role, perhaps junior-college transfer point guard Kedrian Johnson has seen his stock rise the fastest over the past week.
Johnson recorded a career high in minutes (25), points (nine), assists (five), rebounds (three) at Oklahoma State and, more importantly, gave the Mountaineers (9-3 overall, 2-2 Big 12 Conference) a spark on the defensive end on a night in which stops were difficult to come by.
“We weren’t getting any pressure on the ball,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We had no ball pressure so they were kind of standing around, picking us apart with open people and their dribble penetration was absolutely killing us. It was, ‘[Kedrian], can you go stop somebody?’ And he said, ‘Yes, sir.’
“I thought he was terrific. I thought he was far and away the difference in the game.”
That’s sky-high praise considering it was a game in which WVU climbed out of a 19-point hole in the second half to register what could be a season-saving win, considering the Mountaineers’ next two games are at home Saturday against No. 4 Texas and at No. 2 Baylor Tuesday.
But despite not logging more than nine minutes in any previous game, there was Johnson on the floor in crunch time and making crucial plays at Oklahoma State. In the final three minutes, Johnson made a free throw, assisted on a 3-pointer by starting point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and took a charge that resulted in the fifth foul for Oklahoma State star freshman Cade Cunningham. That play proved to be critical with WVU clinging to a two-point lead with 41 seconds to go.
“Huge,” McBride said. “I see it in practice every day when he guards me. I know how tough of a defender [he is] and he guards the right way — shows his hands, moves his feet. So if he can come in and lock up another player it makes it that much easier. He understands our defense, he understands our rotations ... he’s going to help us big time.”
With his performance in a huge win on the road, Johnson already has done that.
Culver, who affectionately refers to Johnson as “Keedie,” said Johnson’s breakthrough game is what he’s shown in practice all season and that he expects much more of the same moving forward.
“My boy Keedie,” Culver said with a smile. “Keedie came in and he was a very, very big spark for us coming off the bench. He’s a very energetic guy. He’s always going to play with energy, he’s always going to play hard for you, so anything that Keedie gives you is going to be a positive. Today you saw him in full effect: Keedie was out there hitting shots, he was trying to guard, not trying to get screened — Keedie is only so big so he’s getting screened by guys that are like [6-foot-7], 6-8, and he’s running through screens. So, hats off to Keedie, he’s a tough kid.”