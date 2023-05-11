West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) is defended by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson looks for an open shot during an NCAA basketball tournament game against Maryland in Birmingham, Ala., on March 16. Johnson has joined the WVU alumni team Best Virginia for 2023's The Basketball Tournament.
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) is defended by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
AP photo
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson looks for an open shot during an NCAA basketball tournament game against Maryland in Birmingham, Ala., on March 16. Johnson has joined the WVU alumni team Best Virginia for 2023's The Basketball Tournament.
MORGANTOWN -- A player from West Virginia’s 2022-23 roster will join Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament this year.
Point guard Kedrian Johnson has signed with WVU’s alumni team competing in the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, TBT announced Thursday.
“I’m excited to play for Best Virginia this summer in the TBT,” Johnson said in a video posted to the team’s Twitter. “I can’t wait to play in front of the great West Virginia fans again. It’s going to be a lot of fun with the past West Virginia players. I can’t wait. It should be a good time.”
The 6-foot-3 Dallas native spent the last three seasons with the Mountaineers after two years at Temple College in Texas. He started all 33 games he played in last season, averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He shot 41.1% from the field, 30.9% from the arc and 82.8% from the free throw line, and WVU’s coaching staff often considered him one of the best defenders in the Big 12.
Some of his most impressive games came late in the year. He had 23 points in the regular-season finale against Kansas State to help the Mountaineers lock up an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, 20 points against Texas Tech in the first-round game of the Big 12 tournament and 27 points in a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Maryland.
Johnson played in 32 games with 30 starts in 2021-22. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per outing.
Johnson is the third former Mountaineer to commit to playing in TBT this year. Kevin Jones and Nathan Adrian, who had both played for Best Virginia in other tournaments, will also be on the team.
On May 9, another player from the 2022-23 WVU team hinted at the possibility of playing with Johnson.
“Couple young bucks playing in [TBT] maybe?” Erik Stevenson, who spent one season in Morgantown, wrote in a post on Twitter. “[Johnson] [John Flowers] what ya think?”
Best Virginia will host the 2023 West Virginia Regional round July 25-30 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. Best Virginia will play its first game on July 25, while second-round games are slated for July 27 and the regional championship game is set for July 29.
The regional winner will advance to the quarterfinals and take on the winner of the Syracuse Regional. Wheeling will also be the site of a quarterfinal game on July 30, marking the first time TBT has held a championship-round game in the Mountain State.