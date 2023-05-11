Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- A player from West Virginia’s 2022-23 roster will join Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament this year.

Point guard Kedrian Johnson has signed with WVU’s alumni team competing in the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, TBT announced Thursday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.