West Virginia forward Jamel King (4) defends against a drive to the basket by TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
West Virginia forward Jamel King prepares to shoot a free throw during a Big 12 basketball game against Texas on Jan. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay | The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia sophomore forward Jamel King is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday on Instagram.
“Thank you Mountaineer Nation for everything,” King wrote in the post. “These last two seasons has really been hard not playing and competing with the guys I call my brothers. I also want to thank WVU for the experience and opportunity that has been provided to me.
“With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Uniontown, Alabama, native saw limited action in his time at WVU. He played 30 minutes over eight games this season, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds. He recorded 29 minutes played over eight games last season as a freshman.