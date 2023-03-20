Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia sophomore forward Jamel King is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday on Instagram.

“Thank you Mountaineer Nation for everything,” King wrote in the post. “These last two seasons has really been hard not playing and competing with the guys I call my brothers. I also want to thank WVU for the experience and opportunity that has been provided to me.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.