P12 Arizona Arizona St Basketball

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) drives around Arizona State guard Luther Muhammad (1) during a semifinal game in the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament March 10 in Las Vegas. Kriisa has signed with West Virginia out of the NCAA transfer portal.

 Chase Stevens | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- An important piece of West Virginia’s 2023-24 roster will be staying in Morgantown.

Point guard Kerr Kriisa, who reportedly entered the transfer portal last week following the arrest and resignation of head coach Bob Huggins, announced his intentions to stay with the program on Sunday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

