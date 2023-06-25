MORGANTOWN -- An important piece of West Virginia’s 2023-24 roster will be staying in Morgantown.
Point guard Kerr Kriisa, who reportedly entered the transfer portal last week following the arrest and resignation of head coach Bob Huggins, announced his intentions to stay with the program on Sunday.
“The support and love that the Mountaineer fanbase has showed me and this team in 2 months is unmatched,” Kriisa wrote with a photo of Josh Eilert, who was named interim head coach Saturday evening. “ I feel so lucky to call Morgantown home. 2 years ago I put my faith in an assistant coach and we won 61 games together. Now, I am putting my faith back in the coach that put his faith in me. This staff and team are about to do something very special and I’m so glad to be a part of it.
“This one is for Huggs.”
Eilert was officially named interim head coach for the 2023-24 season Saturday evening, replacing the Hall of Fame coach following his resignation. While Eilert has no previous head coaching experience, he is no stranger to the WVU program. He’s been on staff since Huggins arrived in 2007, and in the most recent season -- his 16th in Morgantown -- he served as an assistant coach, a position he assumed in July 2022.
A national search for a permanent head coach will take place at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, according to athletic director Wren Baker.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s head coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Kriisa transferred to WVU in the offseason from Arizona and was largely considered the top point guard available at the time of his commitment. He was part of a strong group of transfers expected to lead the Mountaineers -- a group that also included Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards, Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle and Manhattan transfer guard Omar Silverio.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Tartu, Estonia, native was at Arizona the last three seasons. He led the Pac-12 in assists per game the last two years -- he averaged 5.14 last season -- and was the first to accomplish the feat since USC’s Brandon Granville in 2000 and 2001. He added 9.9 points per game, and tied for the lead on the team with his 83 triples made. His 180 total assists ranked 20th nationally. He averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 assets the season prior.
Kriisa, who played with Prienai CBet and Zalgiris II Kaunas in Lithuania, as well as with the Estonian senior and junior national teams prior to Arizona, finished his time with the Wildcats 10th in program history with 177 3s made, and he’s one of just five players in Pac-12 history to record multiple triple-doubles in a career.
He reportedly entered the transfer portal on Friday, and was part a trio of Mountaineers to do so. Starting forward Tre Mitchell was the first to enter and guard Joe Toussaint also entered. Toussaint plans to visit Kansas State and Texas Tech in the coming week, according to multiple reports, and according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, he is still considering returning to Morgantown after Eilert’s promotion. Mitchell reportedly visited Kentucky this weekend but could still return to WVU.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.