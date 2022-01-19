MORGANTOWN — Coaches would have you believe that basketball is a very confusing game.
They talk about changing defenses and creating matchups, of building a roster and setting up a rotation and taking advantage of what a player’s asset is and trying to hide his deficiency.
It’s about positioning or pace, about throwing a pass to the perfect spot so the shooter can catch and shoot.
All that, but do you know what?
How about making a layup on occasion?
In truth, what you want to do, even in this age of the 3-point snipers who line up in a semi-circle on the outside, the real idea of the game is to get close to the basket and make the easy, high-percentage shots.
Someone ought to remind West Virginia of that.
Come to think of it, one suspects that after No. 5 Baylor broke its brief two-game losing streak after winning 21 in a row, beating WVU Tuesday on their Coliseum floor, that the Mountaineers will be reminded about how important it is to make the easy shots as they watch film of the game.
The reason?
Baylor scored 28 points in the paint. West Virginia made 18.
That’s a 10-point difference. The final score was Baylor 77, WVU 68.
The Mountaineers lost by nine and were outscored by 10 in the paint.
Now it wasn’t that they didn’t get chances in the paint. Lord knows that’s not the case. WVU took 22 close-in shots from about a foot away from the basket. The Mountaineers made seven of them.
SEVEN.
That’s 31.8%. WVU shot 33.3% from the 3-point line, which is more than 22 feet from the basket.
“What sticks out to me was all the times we had shots from a foot away and didn’t make them in the second half,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said after it was all over. “That’s crazy. And they’re like, 'well it rolled off the front of the rim.' Well, it rolled off the front of the rim because you didn’t get it over the rim.”
That is as basic as it gets. Think back to the days when you were little. You couldn’t reach the basket from the 3-point line. But you could shoot layups.
How about guys who are 6-foot-4, 6-8, 7-feet tall? Shouldn’t they be able to make a layup or tip-in or a jump shot from a foot or 2 away?
What’s the problem? Part of it is the 3-point line. It’s cool to shoot 3s. The crowd oohs and aahs. It counts as three points when you make it. You can pose as the ball is in flight for the basket.
So, kids growing up work on shooting 3s.
Basketball, Huggins reminds anyone who will listen, is neuromuscular memory.
“It’s kind of like I told them,” he said. “I played the game my whole life until I got into coaching and I’ve coached for 40 years. It doesn’t happen by accident. If you are not in there doing it, obviously you don’t give your muscle a chance to figure it out.”
One foot, 12 inches. On the box score that is handed out to the coaches, players and media after the game there is a shot chart marking where each shot was taken. Know that circle under the rim? WVU took 25 tries there, missed 18.
Enough to win, but there were a whole lot of blank circles there, especially in the second half, the chart showing three made and seven missed.
Huggins has this story he tells about an All-American he had at Cincinnati named Danny Fortson, a big, strong first-round draft pick who played more than a decade in the NBA.
“He was missing layups,” Huggins said. "He was hitting it between the rim and and the backboard and I kept saying you need to get your head up. You got to look where you are shooting.”
Huggins picked up a pad he had and tried giving Fortson some contact on the shot.
See there is contact when you work inside and sometimes it throws your aim off. But Fortson was too strong for Huggins, so he sent for some football tackles. Big dudes, Huggins said, and they and Fortson went at it on a daily basis.
“I mean, they hit, and it got to where they were like, ‘Coach, he’s killing us. We can’t do anything with him,'” Huggins said.
The moral? Work at it, even those simple layups you run every day in layup lines, and you might get better. It’s worked with the Mountaineers’ terrible free throw shooting, which now is better than 80% over the past three games.
It’s just hard to imagine that you would lose a home game to what was the nation’s No. 1 team because you couldn’t make layups.