MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia will likely have a pair of Manhattan transfers on its roster next season.
Omar Silverio, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior guard, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Thursday.
“God always has a plan,” Silverio wrote on Twitter with the praying hands emoji, “ready to come in and play for a hall of Famer [goat emoji] Coach Huggs.”
Silverio last played for Hofstra in the 2021-22 season. He transferred to Manhattan, but reentered the portal after coach Steve Masiello was fired shortly before the start of the season.
Also transferring out of Manhattan during that time was Jose Perez, who landed at WVU shortly before the start of the current season, but he was not deemed eligible by the NCAA to compete in 2022-23.
Silverio, a native of the Dominican Republic who prepped at St. Raymond High School in The Bronx, New York, appeared in 32 games with 11 starts in the 2021-22 season with Hofstra and averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He’s appeared in 100 games during his college career, which started at Rhode Island before moving to Hofstra for three seasons, and has one year of eligibility remaining.
WVU (17-13 overall, 6-11 Big 12) has one regular-season game remaining this season. The Mountaineers are slated to face No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.